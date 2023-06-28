15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 29-July 2)

Courtesy of Sechel PR
Roy Wood Jr. performs at Hilarities this weekend.
.
THU 06/29
ARTbar
Tonight at 7, the Heights Arts gallery space will transform into ARTbar for a recurring program that blends crafted cocktails with local art and sound. The Theron Brown Trio will perform; band leader Brown is a major talent. He teaches jazz piano at the University of Akron and famously portrayed a young Herbie Hancock in the 2016 film Miles Ahead
. Tickets are $25, $20 for Heights Arts members.
2175 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3457, heightsarts.org
.
Counting Crows
Originally, Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz kicked around in a few different bands in the San Francisco Bay Area before Counting Crows came together and issued their impressive 1993 debut, August and Everything After
. Duritz would famously turn the Himalayans' song "Around Here," a single on August and Everything After
, into a huge hit. With the Van Morrison-inspired Duritz at the helm, the group has steadily toured and recorded ever since dropping that massively popular debut. The group comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30. Indie rockers Dashboard Confessional open the show.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The popular musical that promises to deliver "a world of splendor and romance" comes to the State Theatre for an extended run that continues through Sunday. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Rock Hall Nights
Special guests Chuck D, Flavor Flav and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Salt-N-Pepa and Roxanne Shante join this special edition of Rock Hall Nights to celebrate the opening of the new exhibit, Hip Hop at 50: "Holla If Ya Hear Me."
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Two Faces of Jane Presents People, Places and Things
This play centers on Emma, a thirty-something actress who has to confront personal demons after she winds up in rehab. A talk back panel of mental health professionals and those with lived experience follows each performance. Net proceeds help support free and low-cost services for parents of teen and adult children with mental health challenges. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through Sunday.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 06/30
Boston Mills Artfest
Featuring 300 juried artists, this arts festival takes place today through Sunday at Boston Mills. Artists from nearly 35 states will be represented. Today's hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Tomorrow's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the festival takes place again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula, 330-467-2242, bmbw.com
.
Punkie Johnson
A comedian and writer out of New Orleans, Punkie Johnson joined Saturday Night Live
in 2020 and also appeared in Season 2 of the HBO series Love Life
. She comes to the Improv tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
The Sounds of Soul
This national touring act plays hits by acts such as the Temptations, the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, the Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner and Barry White. It performs at 8 tonight at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
A country superstar who dominated the charts in the '90s, Shania Twain abruptly retired from performing in the early 2000s; she later explained that Lyme disease and dysphonia weakened her voice to the point that she could no longer effectively sing. After working to restore her voice, she made a triumphant return to the stage by successfully holding down a residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas. The stint at the Colosseum inspired a new single and 2018 world tour. Clearly rejuvenated, the country music superstar comes to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Roy Wood Jr.
With his extensive resume, comedian Roy Wood Jr. has started to make some serious noise. Rolling Stone magazine describes him as a “breakout.” Between performing on The Late Show with David Letterman
, appearing on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson
and routinely appearing as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
, it’s hard to understand how Wood even has time to constantly tour the country. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SAT 07/01
Beethoven's Ode to Joy
Under the direction of Susanna Mälkki, the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off the outdoor season at Blossom with a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and William Grant Still’s Mother and Child. The Blossom Festival Chorus will perform as well. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Black Midi
A riff from one of this British band's oldest jams became the Meat Loaf-meets-Queen number "Sugar/Tzu," a single from the group's latest effort, Hellfire
. The indie rock group with a flair for the theatrical comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Tickets cost $30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Heart Attack Man
Singer-guitarist Eric Egan originally launched this local punk band as a solo project, but he eventually started to take the group more seriously and added additional members. Equally inspired by punk and metal, the group comes back home after a lengthy spring tour to play Mahall's tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30. Arm's Length, Super American and Photocopy open the show.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Sister Singers 500 Voices, One Song
Hundreds of leading feminist and women's choral groups converge on the Connor Palace stage tonight to present an evening of choral music. The event begins at 7:30.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 07/02
Rebelution
For years, Southern California has churned out first-rate reggae bands. Rebelution, which formed in the Santa Barbara are nearly 20 years ago, started out as a college party band but quickly became a national act after its first album, 2007's Courage to Grow
, blew up thanks to singles such as the soulful, Sublime-like "Safe and Sound." The veteran band performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Iration and DJ Mackle open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Salute to America
The Blossom Festival Band will play patriotic marches and Broadway favorites as part of this special armed forces salute that takes place at 8 tonight at Blossom. Performances also take place tomorrow and Tuesday as well.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
