15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 21-24)

Bianca del Rio comes to the Agora on Friday.
.
THU 03/21
Annie
The musical Annie
, which features the iconic book and score written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, comes to Connor Palace for a short run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Astronomy and Awe: A Historical Journey
In tonight's talk, Aviva Rothman, Inaugural Dean’s Associate Professor in the Department of History, will highlight the ways that astronomers' stories about the universe intersected with a particular variety of awe-inspiring astronomical phenomena. Part of 2024 Cleveland Humanities Festival, the event will also feature a pop-up exhibit of rare books from Kelvin Smith Library's Special Collections. It commences at 6:30 p.m. Registration is requested.
11055 Euclid Ave., case.edu
.
Baldwin Wallace Musical Theater — KJ Baptiste Benefit
More than 30 performers from Baldwin Wallace's Musical Theatre, including alumni and current students, will be on hand for this benefit for the Kyle Jean Baptiste Scholarship. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Market Garden Brewery, and tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Nathan-Paul Davis Featuring Skuff Micksun & Blokhead Johnny
Local jazz musician Nathan-Paul Davis promises that this show that pairs him with local punk singer Skuff Micksun and rapper Blockhead Johnny will bring the city's diverse scenes together. Find out if it lives to the billing tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Here Come the Mummies
This mysterious funk group has opened for the likes of P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band,and Cheap Trick. It's also a festival favorite. The anonymous band members have reportedly won several Grammies with other artists. The group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Sibelius's Second Symphony
Mezzo-soprano Josefina Maldonado joins the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Sibelius's Symphony No. 2. Dalia Stasevska conducts. Performances take place tomorrow and Saturday as well.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 03/22
Bianca del Rio
The alter ego of comic Roy Haylock and the season 6 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race
, Bianca del Rio admits to being a “clown in a gown.” The New York Times
has called her "The Joan Rivers of the Drag World," and the late Joan Rivers has said Bianca's humor is "funny" and sharp." In the wake of the release of her first feature film, Hurricane Bianca, del Rio brings her comedy tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Blues Is Alright Tour
Tucka, King George, Pokey Bear, Theodis Ealey, Nellie "Tiger" Travis, and J’Wonn team up for this tour that showcases some of the newer faces playing the blues. The concert begins tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Home & Remodeling Show
Exhibitors who can help you rebuild your garage or remodel your home will be on hand today for the Cleveland Home & Remodeling Show. The event takes place from noon to 9 p.m. today at the I-X Center, and it continues through Sunday.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Dominique
Comedian Dominique thinks about the weighty things in life: what her funeral will be like and what Jesus would want her to do in certain situations. She learned in church to pray about things that bothered her and then let them go — so that's exactly what she did when she got that big credit card bill in the mail! Dominique tells it like it is, and that's why she's funny. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Dreamgirls
This year for the 22nd annual All-City Musical, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Department of Arts Education presents Dreamgirls
, the musical about a trio of black women singers who struggle with internal issues as1960s Motown music becomes popular. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach Sir John Falstaff a well-deserved lesson in this Shakespeare play. Great Lakes Theatre presents the classic comedy tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through April 7.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Hershey Bears
The Hershey Bears come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a two-night stand that puts them up against the Monsters. The puck drops at 7 tonight and tomorrow night. Tonight's game offers discount concessions as part of the regular 1-2-3 Friday promotion, and tomorrow's night game will feature a Chris McDonald bobblehead giveaway.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SAT 03/23
Black Violin Experience Tour
This group that "reconceptualizes what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box," as it's put in a press release, performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ordet
Film Fellowship, a new group founded at Saint Raphael Parish in Bay Village by local filmmaker Kevin James Hogan, whose crime drama Secret Honor
won Best Short Film at last year’s Short. Sweet. Film Fest, hosts this special screening of this classic 1955 Theodore Dryer film. A discussion will follow. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Public Library Main Auditorium. It's free.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodpubliclibrary.org
.
Kai Wachi Presents Morphosia Tour
The Idaho-based DJ and producer Kai Wachi officially entered the EDM scene with the release of his 2012 debut EP Amnesty
. He brings his curated tour in support of last year's Morphosia
to the Agora tonight at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 03/24
An Evening with Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor
The two singer-songwriters whose careers date back to the 1970s come to Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Bonhoff's songs have become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Linda Ronstadt. James Taylor's brother, Taylor has had Top 40 hits such as "I Will Be in Love with You" and "I'll Come Running." For tonight's show, they'll perform both solo and together.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Felicity
After releasing a series of successful singles in 2023, indie rockers Felicity returned earlier this year with the new track "Charlie Sheen." The quirky emo track features Point North's Jon Lundin. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 8 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Joe Pera
Best known as the creator and star of Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks with You
, the comedian brings his PERAs tour to the Agora tonight at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Shovels & Rope
This country duo — Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent — delivers what a press release describes as "character-driven narratives about around imperfect protagonists and their shortcomings." Released in 2022, Manticore
, finds the group in good form as synths and manic vocals drive songs such as "Domino" and softer vocals resonate on the ballad "Crown Victoria." The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
