15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)

THU 09/29
Ms. Pat
Ms. Pat's bio reads like that of a gangsta rapper. A former drug dealer, she bought her first Cadillac at age 16 and has been shot twice. She's been arrested numerous times too. Now Ms. Pat, who writes about her childhood in her memoir Rabbit
, can joke about her troubled past. "I don't want to leave my kids to my baby daddy — he can't read," she likes to joke about what was going through her head when she got shot. She performs at 7 tonight and at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
American Mariachi
Set in the 1970s and performed with live music and plenty of humor, American Mariachi
offers a "heartwarming story of family, memory, and the power of song," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 9. Tickets start at $25.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Despite having a modest payroll and despite playing in the highly competitive AL East, the Tampa Bay Rays always seem to be in the playoff contention. The team plays the Guards tonight at 6:10 at Progressive Field as part of a three-game series. The first game of the series went extra innings, so tonight's game promises to be a competitive one.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Hall of Fame Series: Jann Wenner
As if to counter the less-than-flattering Joe Hagan biography that came out in 2017, Rolling Stone
founder, co-editor and publisher Jann Wenner has written Like a Rolling Stone
, a memoir that recounts the role he played in developing careers of writers such as Hunter S. Thompson and Tom Wolfe and photographers like Annie Leibovitz. A Rock Hall Inductee, Wenner will appear at the Rock Hall at 7:30 tonight. Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris will conduct the interview. Tickets cost $10, and registration is required. Books will be available for purchase during the event, and a book signing will follow the interview.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Little Shop of Horrors
The songwriting team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are behind this sci-fi musical that features popular favorites such as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” The Great Lakes Theater Festival presents the play tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 9. Tickets start at $20.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mahler's Resurrection
After spending most of the month in Europe, the Cleveland Orchestra returns to Mandel Concert Hall this weekend to play Mahler's Symphony No. 2. Franz Welser-Möst conducts; guest soprano Lauren Snouffer and guest mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux will sit in with the orchestra. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
John Mellencamp Fan Day
As part of John Mellencamp Fan Day, the Rock Hall will open its new Legends Of Rock: John Mellencamp
exhibit and feature Induction footage from the Rock Hall vault. Fans can purchase general admission tickets to experience the Fan Day activities. Mellencamp will perform live onstage as part of a special live edition of “iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp." The performance and interview and will air at 5 p.m. across select iHeartMedia Classic Rock, Adult Hits, Classic Hits and Variety stations nationwide. Prime viewing access for the performance and interview is sold out, but fans may listen from the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
The Wailers
The backing band for the late, great Bob Marley, the Wailers bring their One World tour to the Beachland tonight at 8. Tickets cost $30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
We Outside Comedy Tour
A diverse group of comedians, including Deon Cole, Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Tony Rock, Ryan Davis and Kelly Kelz will perform tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of the We Outside Comedy Tour. Tickets start at $59.75.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 09/30
Church of the Starry Wisdom
Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom originally formed as a fictional band to be developed as “the worship team for a cult church in a web series that delves into H.P. Lovecraft's mythos,” as it’s put in a press release about the group unconventional origins. The group would soon become a reality and develop its musical skills at Electric Pressure Cooker, an anything-goes open mic created by Wandering Aesthetics. On its new album, The Black Rose
, the band continues its “sonic exploration of life, despair ecstasy and the perpetual human quest to discover the magic that brings joy to our tears.” The group plays a release party at 7:30 tonight at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
The Claudettes
It would be unbelievably inaccurate to confine Chicago band, the Claudettes, to a solitary genre. The band fuses jazz, blues, vaudeville, soul, and classical. Though their diverse yet structured style is fresh, their live shows are a throwback to early 20th century performances from a 1930s big band club to a 1920s speakeasy. Tonight, the group returns to Jilly's Music Room in Akron as it brings its tour in support of its latest effort, The Claudettes Go Out!
, which arrives next month via Forty Below Records, to town. Show starts at 8; tickets cost $10.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Denzel Curry
Rapper Denzel Curry recently appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series for a performance of songs from his critically acclaimed new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The performance served as part of NPR's celebration of Black Music Month and found Curry working with L.A.-based Cold Blooded Soul. The Tiny Desk Concert's release comes in the wake of performances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Something In the Water. Curry performs with AG Club, redveil and Playthatboizay at 7 tonight at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Groundworks Dance Theatre
Tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, GroundWorks presents the world premiere of Pittsburgh-based choreographer Pearlann Porter's The Visual Sound of Color
. The program also includes the world premiere of the staged version of GroundWorks’ Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s dance film Transcendence, a piece that incorporates both film and live performance. Tickets start at $25.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals
The Guardians take on the lowly Kansas City Royals tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field as part of a six-game series. The Guards have clinched a playoff spot, so expect some young players to get some playing time during the series.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
The Heart of Cleveland/Greed
Last year, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque was among the 30 cinemas and performance venues participating in the inaugural National Silent Movie Day. The Cinematheque will again participate in this year’s event, which takes place today. The theater will screen The Heart of Cleveland
, a newly restored 1924 silent film commissioned by the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company. It screens at 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire-based silent film musician Jeff Rapsis will provide live keyboard accompaniment. The film will precede a 35mm film screening of Erich von Stroheim’s 1924 silent film Greed
, an “unsparing account of how the love of money destroys the lives of three friends in 19th-century California.” Based on Frank Norris’ novel McTeague
, Greed
will also be presented with live musical accompaniment from Rapsis. Tickets cost $15, or $12 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Dustin Lynch
"Party Mode," the latest single from country singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch has helped turned the Tennessee native into a superstar. With its catchy refrain and subtle slide guitar, the poppy tune shows off Lynch's crossover potential. He performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Adam Sanders opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Oktoberfest
Today at 5 p.m., Platform Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest with polka music, a stein competition, schnitzel, brats and pretzels from Branch BBQ. There will be giveaways too. Admission is free but the beer and food will cost you.
4125 Lorain Ave., 216-202-1386, facebook.com/platformbeers
.
Gregory Porter
The Grammy-winning “singer in the Kangol hat,” Jazz Gregory Porter swings with "the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet’s truth of Bill Withers," as it's put in a press release. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $69.50.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Resident Rocker Showcase
JAMPOP, jo and Dominic Rodio — this year's Resident Rockers at the Rock Hall — will showcase the skills they've picked up this summer by regularly playing at the Rock Hall. The artist's will showcase their original songs, including ones they wrote this summer, as well music by Rock Hall Inductees. They'll even perform together with members of the Rock Hall band the Mechanics. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hall's plaza. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Lavar Walker
A finalist for the NBC Diversity Showcase, this comedian once made it all the way to the Last Comic Standing semifinals. His resume also includes appearances on Comicview
, The Mo'nique Show
and The Pharmacist
. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Wenceslas Square
A minimalist cautionary tale based on the political suppression of late 1960s Czech theater artists previously involved in "theatre as revolution," Wenceslas Square
, a semi-autobiographical "memory" play, offers a cautionary tale. Performances take place tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret. Tickets cost $18.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 10/01
2022 NASA Space Apps Challenge
The NASA Space Apps Challenge — the world's largest hackathon — gives participants an opportunity to create a team and solve presented challenges using NASA’s open-source data. Coders, engineers, scientists, designers, storytellers, builders, entrepreneurs, artists and technologists are all welcomed at the event, which takes place today and tomorrow. Teams have the option to participate on-site at Glenn Research Center or virtually through a live stream.
21000 Brookpark Rd., 216-433-9653, 2022.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/cleveland
.
The 400 Blows
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque screens the complete François Truffaut's Adventures of Antoine Doinel series. The five French films star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character. The four features and one short (comprising four different programs) will all screen in new 4K restorations. Tonight's screening of The 400 Blows
takes place at 5 p.m., and the program repeats tomorrow. Tickets cost $11; $8 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
Cleveland Cinematheque, 11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
AutumnFest: Fairy Tales in the Forest
This free, family friendly event will take place today from 4 to 8 p.m. In keeping with the theme, organizers encourage attendees to come in fairy tale adventure themed costumes. Volunteers, vendors and staff will all be dressed in theme. There will also be costumed performers by Robin VanLear’s Art Act Studio. Other highlights include Enchanted Beanstalk climbing (tree climbing), music by DJ Markus, pixie dust sidewalk chalk and games, decorating magic pumpkins, fairy tale storytime and wand making with Shaker Heights Library, fantastical face painting, a sorcerer’s scavenger hunt, fire breathing dragon campfires with s’mores, fairy or gnome home building and a spooktacular evening hike on the Stearns Trail.
2600 S. Park Blvd., Shaker Heights, 216-321-5935, shakerlakes.org
.
Battle of the Land
Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia, Cleveland musicians will square off in the Tower City Skylight Concourse as part of the annual Battle for the Land competition. The grand prize package includes $5,000 in cash, a music video by Reel Art Creative’s Award-winning producer Logan Kyngston and a 10-hour studio time block at Lava Room Recording Studio. Eight semi-finalists will compete today and tomorrow from 2 to 6 p.m. The top four bands will battle it out at the finale event on Saturday, Oct. 8.
230 W. Huron, 216-771-0033, towercitycenter.com
.
James Begin
Tonight at 8 at Mahall's, local rappers James Begin and Tobyraps will deliver a unique collaborative set alongside Begin’s resurrected hip-hop trio Cicero. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local family in need, and AllTheHipe, Astral Housefly, Stredawgs and Slim will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
mahalls20lanes.com
.
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn.
2163 Lee Rd., Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Dinosaur Jr.
Indie noise rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr. have maintained their stature in the genre for decades now, and they’re not letting up. Fronted by the ever-creative J Mascis, the band vaults madly between chest-thumping, bone-crushing punk structures and more laid-back, contemplative melodies. Bring earplugs. These guys like it loud. Doors to tonight's show at the Agora open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Food Truck Challenge
The Food Truck Challenge returns to Crocker Park today from 1 to 4 p.m. Cleveland’s best food trucks will compete to win one of the “best of…” categories being judged. There will be live music, kid-friendly activities and vendors. Winners will be crowned by a panel of guest judges and local foodies in eight categories beginning at 3:15 p.m. Admission is free.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
The Genesis Show
The Genesis Show, a group dedicated to recreating the Phil Collins era of Genesis, makes its Cleveland debut tonight at 8 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $42.50.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Miss May I
The hard rock band comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight on its Curse of Existence tour. Currents, Kingdom of Giants and LANDMVRKS open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Whose Live Anyway?
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?
present their new improv tour Whose Live Anyway? tonight at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Tickets start at $29.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 10/02
Diego Figueiredo
A repeated favorite at Nighttown where he played solo or with the likes of Stanley Jordan, Ken Peplowski, Chuchito Valdes or Cyrille Aimée, jazz guitarist Diego Figueiredo performs tonight at 7 at Market Garden Brewery. Figueiredo recently performed in a double bill with Nellie McKay at the Lakeland Jazz Festival. Tickets cost $30.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Foreign Air
Foreign Air's Jacob Michael and Jesse Clasen first crossed paths while playing in different projects; they formed this electronica act in 2016 and released the single "Free Animal," a song with heavy drums and soulful vocals, that same year. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern. Anna Shoemaker, an indie-pop singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY, opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Ryan Long
A New York comedian who's amassed more than 100 million views with his viral digital shorts, Ryan Long was the creator, star and showrunner of the hit digital series Torontopia
on CBC Comedy, That Guy
on CBC Comedy and Ryan Long is Challenged
on BITE TV. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.