Cleveland Pops Orchestra Presents 'A Tribute to the Beatles' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Turning the page into February — here are some classical music events that are worth leaving the cabin to enjoy.
- The highly-regarded 1955 Rudolph von Beckerath organ in Ohio City’s Trinity Lutheran Church is played alternately every Wednesday noon of the year by Robert Myers or Florence Mustric, and occasionally by other organists, like Linda Kempke, who will be featured this week. At the other end of this week’s calendar, Daniel Colaner will give a recital on the Holtkamp organ in St. Paul’s Episcopal in Cleveland Hts.. on Sunday at 4.
- The Cleveland Orchestra is off to Miami for its mid-winter residency, but the CIM Orchestra offers a menu of George Lewis’ Weathering (2023), Alberto Ginastera’s Harp Concerto & Wolfgang Amadé Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 on Wednesday evening at 7:30. Kazem Abdullah guest conducts, and Rebekah Hou pulls the harp strings.
- University Circle’s McGaffin Carillon will ring in Black History Month with a special program played by Sheryl Modlin on Friday at 12:15, and the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library will host the Theron Brown Trio on Saturday at 3 pm.
- On Saturday at 7 pm the string quartet Wit's Folly will play a program titled Passing the Baton: Joseph Haydn and his Musical Successors at the Bath Church, repeated on Saturday at 2 pm at The Brownhoist in Cleveland and on the Sunday at 2 pm at Hudson Library and Historical Society.
- Ready for something strange — like snake handling? On Friday at 8 pm, Baldwin Wallace Opera, stages Taking Up Serpents, with an eclectic score by Kamala Sankaram and an original story inspired by Jerre Dye's roots in the Deep South. Performances continue on Saturday at 3 & 8 pm and Sunday at 3, all at the Kleist Center for Arts & Drama.
- And on Saturday at 8 at Severance Music Center, Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Classical Mystery Tour present A Tribute to the Beatles featuring music from the early days through the solo years. Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Tickets available online.
