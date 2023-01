Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Cleveland Critics Circle Theater Awards

click to enlarge Steven Wagner Photography Something Rotten at the Beck Center

Each year, the Cleveland Critics Circle honors outstanding local productions as well as select performers, directors, designers, and playwrights. Eligible plays include those staged by Cleveland-area professional theaters during the 2022 calendar year.For more than 50 years, the CCC has provided support and recognition for professional theaters in our community and for the talented individuals who create and stage their productions.CCC members are local theater critics and voting members for the 2022 awards included Roy Berko (Broadwayworld.com, CoolCleveland.com, Theatre Criticism, www.royberko.info), Kerry Clawson (Akron Beacon Journal), Howard Gollop (Chronicle-Telegram, Sheri Gross (Cleveland Jewish News, The Lorain Journal, The News Herald), Mark Horning (WIX blog), Christine Howey (Cleveland Scene), Laura Kennelly (CoolCleveland).THE ENVELOPES, PLEASE!(Honorable Mention designees are listed in alphabetical order.)SOMETHING ROTTEN, BECK CENTERHONORABLE MENTIONLIZZIE, BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/BECK CENTERWEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSEDESCRIBE THE NIGHT, ENSEMBLEHONORABLE MENTIONTHE AGITATORS, RUBBER CITY THEATRETHE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, BECK CENTERINSURRECTION: HOLDING HISTORY, CONVERGENCE-CONTINUUMMATTHEW WRIGHT, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BECK CENTERHONORABLE MENTIONERIC FANCHER, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BECK CENTERZACH PALUMBO, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, BLANK CANVASDAVID PEACOCK, THE WEIR, NONE TOO FRAGILEHONORABLE MENTIONSCOTT ESPOSITO, BUYER & CELLAR, BECK CENTERJOE PINE, DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, ENSEMBLEALEXA LOPEZ, WEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSEHONORABLE MENTIONTHERESA KLOOS, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BECK CENTERKRIS LYONS, LIZZIE, BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/BECK CENTERMAYA NIHOLSON, CINDERELLA, OHIO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVALAMIEE COLLIER, HURRICANE DIANE, DOBAMAHONORABLE MENTIONJESS HUGHES, THE AGITATORS, RUBBER CITY THEATRELAURA PERROTTA, DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, ENSEMBLE THEATREMaleMAURICE KIMBALL IV, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT- TIME, BECK CENTERFemaleJORDYN FREETAGE, THE LAND OF OZ, DOBAMAPAT CIAMACCO, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, BLANK CANVASHONORABLE MENTIONJOANNA MAY CULLINAN, SCHOOL OF ROCK, CAIN PARKTERRI KENT, WEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSESEAN DERRY, THE WEIR, NONE TOO FRAGILEHONORABLE MENTIONCELESTE COSENTINO, DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, ENSEMBLEWILLIAM ROUDEBUSH, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT- TIME, BECK CENTERMARTIN CÉSPEDES, WEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSEHONORABLE MENTIONLIZ BAUMGARTNER, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, BLANK CANVASMATHEW WEBB, LIZZIE, BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/BECK CENTERHONORABLE MENTIONLARRY GOODPASTER, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BECK CENTERBRADLEY WYNER, ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, BLANK CANVASNOLAN O’DELL, WEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSEHONORABLE MENTIONEFREN DELGADILLO, ROMEO & JULIET, GREAT LAKES THEATERYU SHIBAGAKI, THE GREAT LEAP, CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSEJEREMY PAUL, THE THIN PLACE, DOBAMAHONORABLE MENTIONANDREW MCDANIELS, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT- TIME, BECK CENTERPERREN HEDDERSON, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, BLANK CANVASHONORABLE MENTIONNEIL SUDHAKARAN, ANGRY FAGS, CONVERGENCE-CONTINUUMTESIA DUGAN BENSON, THE LAND OF OZ, DOBAMAHONORABLE MENTIONJENNIVER SPARANO, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, BLANK CANVASCHARLOTTE M. YETMAN, LIZZIE, BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY/BECK CENTERANGIE HAYES, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, BECK CENTERHONORABLE MENTIONCURTIS CRAIG, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSEAMERICA MOOR, KARAMUHONORABLE MENTIONTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, PLAYHOUSE SQUARESTEVE WILLENSKY, ELLIOT & MEHONORABLE MENTIONGEORGE BRANT, THE LAND OF OZ, DOBAMAWEST SIDE STORY, PORTHOUSEHONORABLE MENTIONSCHOOL OF ROCK, CAIN PARKONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, BLANK CANVASTHE LAND OF OZ, DOBAMAGINA VERNACI:For her brilliant 37-year career with Playhouse Square—starting as an intern and rising to Executive Producer and ultimately CEO—providing leadership for the largest performing arts center in the US outside of New York City.LAURA KEPLEY:For her wise, innovative and creative guidance as artistic director of the Cleveland Play House for nine years.CHARLOTTE YETMAN:For her years of outstanding, award-winning costume designs.TOM HANKS:For his acknowledgement of his early training at Great Lakes Theater, during his emotional acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.