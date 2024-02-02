Literary Lovers, a Valentine’s Day Event for Book Fans, Returns to Visible Voice

"If you love books, this is the perfect way to do something different to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
Literary Lovers, a Valentine’s Day Event for Book Fans, Returns to Visible Voice

Book-loving couples looking for a way to escape the crowds while still celebrating their relationship are in luck. Once again, Visible Voice Books (2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084) in Tremont will be opening up its stacks for Valentine’s Day. Only a few lucky couples can reserve a spot for the special event on Wednesday, February 14th.

“The event has turned into a very successful tradition and we are really happy to have the opportunity to bring back this unique and romantic way to enjoy our store,” notes store manager Abbie Robejsek. "Especially if you love books, this is the perfect way to do something different to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

Couples who reserve a spot at one of three different seatings (5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., or 9:00 p.m.) will snag a cozy table for two that includes the opportunity to browse the shelves for 90 minutes, snack on a charcuterie board and chocolate from Malley’s, and enjoy a bottle of wine. The cost is $60.

Reservations can be requested here. Due to the popularity of previous events, slots are expected to fill quickly.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Comedian Ms. Pat performs at the Ohio Theatre on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 4-7)

By Jeff Niesel

Motion City Soundtrack comes to House of Blues on Friday.

Review: 'Mamma Mia!' at Playhouse Square Will Have You Dancing In Your Seat

By Christine Howey

Review: 'Mamma Mia!' at Playhouse Square Will Have You Dancing In Your Seat

Set in 1970s Cleveland, 'Breakfast at the Bookstore,' Now at Karamu, is a Powerful Work on Black Residents' Fight for Freedom

By Christine Howey

Set in 1970s Cleveland, 'Breakfast at the Bookstore,' Now at Karamu, is a Powerful Work on Black Residents' Fight for Freedom

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 1-4)

By Jeff Niesel

Comedian Ms. Pat performs at the Ohio Theatre on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 25-28)

By Jeff Niesel

The Crocker Park Ice Festival takes place this weekend at Crocker Park.

February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie

By Scene Staff

February's MIX at Cleveland Museum of Art is All-Out Barbie

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 18-21)

By Jeff Niesel

Nimesh Patel performs at the Mimi Ohio Theatre on Sunday.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us