Literary Lovers, a Valentine’s Day Event for Book Fans, Returns to Visible Voice

Book-loving couples looking for a way to escape the crowds while still celebrating their relationship are in luck. Once again, Visible Voice Books
(2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084) in Tremont will be opening up its stacks for Valentine’s Day. Only a few lucky couples can reserve a spot for the special event on Wednesday, February 14th.
“The event has turned into a very successful tradition and we are really happy to have the opportunity to bring back this unique and romantic way to enjoy our store,” notes store manager Abbie Robejsek. "Especially if you love books, this is the perfect way to do something different to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”
Couples who reserve a spot at one of three different seatings (5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., or 9:00 p.m.) will snag a cozy table for two that includes the opportunity to browse the shelves for 90 minutes, snack on a charcuterie board and chocolate from Malley’s, and enjoy a bottle of wine. The cost is $60.
Reservations can be requested here
. Due to the popularity of previous events, slots are expected to fill quickly.
