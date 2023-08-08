Mozart at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

click to enlarge Scene Archives It's summertime at Blossom

- The second week of August features two weekend concerts at Blossom by The Cleveland Orchestra.On Saturday the 12th, British-born conductor Nicholas McGegan in in charge of an almost all-Mozart concert, featuring the Orchestra’s principal clarinet, Afeni Yusuf, in the Clarinet Concerto, and the Overture to The Marriage of Figaro will be coupled savvily with Elena Langer’s Suite from Figaro Gets a Divorce. That concert will end with Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony, a musical travelogue which culminates in a tarantella, a dance form originally intended to counteract a spider bite.Then on Sunday the 13th, vocalist Audra McDonald and the Orchestra, led by her longtime music director Andy Einhorn, will present an evening of Broadway faves by the likes of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and George Gershwin.Fill up your weekend with these suggestions:- On Friday the 11th at 8pm, Vox 4 (Tim Daisy, drums, marimba, composer, Fred Lonberg-Holm, cello and electronics, Gabby Fluke–Mogul, violin, and James Falzone, clarinet) will perform on the Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project series at Convivium 33 Gallery.- On Saturday the 12th at 7 pm, salsa fans should make their way to the Lorain Palace Theatre for a Cleveland Jazz Orchestra concert featuring Latin percussionist Sammy Deleon and CJO’s Jackie Warren, a.k.a. Cleveland’s Salsa Queen, on piano.- On Sunday the 13th, BK Riha will lead his Ohio-based a cappella group Zero to Sixty in recent contemporary arrangements at the Church of the Western Reserve.- Moving into next week, our list ends with a Local #4 Music Fund performance by Alla Boara at Cain Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 7. Come out for a free performance featuring drummer and composer Anthony Taddeo, vocalist Amanda Powell, guitarist Dan Bruce, trumpeter Tommy Lehman, bassist Ian Kinnaman, and accordionist and keyboardist Clay Colley.