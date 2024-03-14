The Cleveland Orchestra Does Mozart Concerto (No. 27) and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Check out these classical music highlights, which include one major artist change.
-Fans of pianist Igor Levit will be sad to hear that he’s withdrawn from this week’s Cleveland Orchestra concerts, but fans of Garrick Ohlsson will be delighted to know that he’s agreed to cover for Levit in the same Mozart Concerto (No. 27) on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon. Music Director Franz Welser-Möst fills out the program with Bruckner’s “Romantic” Symphony.
- From Thursday through Sunday, CityMusic Cleveland will present “Rediscovered Classics” with guest conductor Annunziata Tomaro and violinist Laura Hamilton in five different venues around town.
- The ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice is a popular subject this month. Oberlin Opera Theater follows Les Délices in retelling the Greek legend, this time in the form of Claudio Monteverdi’s 1605 opera L’Orfeo from Thursday through Sunday in Hall Auditorium. Read a preview article here.
- Vocal music will be featured on Friday at St. John’s Cathedral when Frank Bianchi leads the Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus, and on Saturday at Disciples Church, when Peter Wright and Choral Arts Cleveland celebrate over 400 years of choral music.
- Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and soprano Amanda Powell will solo with BlueWater Chamber Orchestra led by Daniel Meyer on Saturday at the Church of the Covenant, and pianist Eric Charnofsky will be featured with Heights Chamber Orchestra led by Dean Buck at the Maltz on Sunday afternoon.
- Two solo piano recitals will round out this week’s agenda: Donna Lee will perform on the Kent Keyboard Series on Sunday afternoon, and Yaron Kohlberg will play in the Atrium at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Tuesday at Noon.
