Cleveland Wing Week returns on Monday, September 11th!

The Cleveland Silent Film Festival and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus a Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project concert

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Cleveland Silent Film Festival and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy Photo
The marriage of music and film is high on this week’s agenda, beginning with this year’s Cleveland Silent Film Festival that opens on Wednesday with Safety Last! The Harold Lloyd classic will be screened with a live underscore by organist Clark Wilson. Three more screenings follow on Thursday (Douglas Fairbanks in The Mark of Zorro), Friday (The Heart of Cleveland & the experimental soviet documentary, Man with a Movie Camera), and Saturday (All Quiet on the Western Front) with live scores played by Colorado’s Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. Tickets required.

Then on Sunday at 2pm, the Tri-C Classical Piano Series presents Jean-Marc Luisada in Au Cinema ce Soir, a program of sounds, images, and texts Inspired by the French pianist’s favorite cinematic masterpieces. The program, in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, is free, but you’ll need to reserve tickets.

Other events of note:

- On Wednesday at 7:30, Oberlin offers a guest lecture-concert, “Lost in Plain Sight: Gaspar Cassadó’s Iberian Legacy.”

- On Saturday at 2pm, baritone Jason Fuh & and pianist Edward Bak will compare the solo vocal works of Mussorgsky and Tchaikovsky in their free program, Russian, Realistic and Romantic at the Cleveland Museum of Art. And on Saturday at 7 pm, the Akron Symphony will present Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy accompanied by high-definition video at Blossom.

- It’s a busy Sunday this week, beginning with the Canton Symphony’s Gerhardt Zimmerman Memorial Concert at 3 pm, and continuing at 4:30 pm at Oberlin with a faculty & guest recital: Songs of Life, Love, and Power with soprano Katherine Jolly, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Leemhuis & pianist Samuel Martin. And at 5 pm in Hudson, the opening event in the Music from the Western Reserve series will feature the Dave Banks Big Band with vocalist Sandra Montevideo.

- Sunday’s events end with an 8 pm Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project concert by Bearthoven // Elephant Ornament at Convivium 33 Gallery featuring the world premiere of a piece by Yaz Lancaster.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at Blank Canvas Theatre: A Sometimes Confusing But Generally Amusing Effort

By Christine Howey

A scene from Peter and the Starcatcher at Blank Canvas

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

By Jeff Niesel

The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea on Friday.

The Orchestra Does Disney at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

It's summertime at Blossom

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

By Jeff Niesel

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

By Jeff Niesel

The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

By Jeff Niesel

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 17-20)

By Jeff Niesel

Tennis in the Land launches this weekend

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 10-13)

By Jeff Niesel

LL Cool J performs on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us