The Cleveland Silent Film Festival and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

The marriage of music and film is high on this week’s agenda, beginning with this year’s Cleveland Silent Film Festival
that opens on Wednesday with Safety Last!
The Harold Lloyd classic will be screened with a live underscore by organist Clark Wilson. Three more screenings follow on Thursday (Douglas Fairbanks in The Mark of Zorro), Friday (The Heart of Cleveland & the experimental soviet documentary, Man with a Movie Camera), and Saturday (All Quiet on the Western Front) with live scores played by Colorado’s Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. Tickets required.
Then on Sunday at 2pm, the Tri-C Classical Piano Series presents Jean-Marc Luisada in Au Cinema ce Soir, a program of sounds, images, and texts Inspired by the French pianist’s favorite cinematic masterpieces. The program, in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, is free, but you’ll need to reserve tickets.
Other events of note:
- On Wednesday at 7:30, Oberlin offers a guest lecture-concert, “Lost in Plain Sight: Gaspar Cassadó’s Iberian Legacy.”
- On Saturday at 2pm, baritone Jason Fuh & and pianist Edward Bak will compare the solo vocal works of Mussorgsky and Tchaikovsky in their free program, Russian, Realistic and Romantic at the Cleveland Museum of Art. And on Saturday at 7 pm, the Akron Symphony will present Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy accompanied by high-definition video at Blossom.
- It’s a busy Sunday this week, beginning with the Canton Symphony’s Gerhardt Zimmerman Memorial Concert at 3 pm, and continuing at 4:30 pm at Oberlin with a faculty & guest recital: Songs of Life, Love, and Power with soprano Katherine Jolly, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Leemhuis & pianist Samuel Martin. And at 5 pm in Hudson, the opening event in the Music from the Western Reserve series will feature the Dave Banks Big Band with vocalist Sandra Montevideo.
- Sunday’s events end with an 8 pm Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project concert by Bearthoven // Elephant Ornament at Convivium 33 Gallery featuring the world premiere of a piece by Yaz Lancaster.
Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page
for more information.
