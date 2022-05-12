After Temporary Covid-Related Closure, High and Low Winery in Little Italy Has Reopened

click to enlarge
High & Low
La Collina Little Italy
High & Low Winery is located on the ground floor of La Collina Little Italy.
(12304 Mayfield Rd., 844-466-4456), Little Italy's newest winery, shut down in April as a precautionary response to the Omicron surge. But owner Matt Snyder took full advantage of the downtime to improve the surroundings and expand his bistro's food offerings.
Diners now can look forward to Sicilian pizzas, those thick, airy, rectangular-cut slices. Snyder employs wine-infused pizza sauce, which is topped with Italian cheeses. Those pies will be joined on the menu by salads, paninis and flatbreads. Pasta dishes are capped with from-scratch sauces made from San Marzano tomatoes.
The 3,000-square-foot space features multiple tasting rooms and a wine production area. Snyder chose to offer two separate environments for guests to enjoy, the so-called “high side” and “low side.” The ambiance of each space is dictated by décor items that correspond to the theme. Other choices include a private lounge, a barrel room that can accommodate larger groups and a covered patio.
The Little Italy location is an offshoot of a six-year-old operation of the same name in Medina-Montrose. Snyder oversees a wine program that utilizes grapes grown both locally and in California to produce a range of wines from sweet to dry. Those wines (and only those wines) are sold at both shops as well as a few select retail outlets. Wine flights are served on trays made from Italian license plates. The wines are joined on the menu by some beer, bourbon, cognac and wine cocktails.