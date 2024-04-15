Angie's Soul Cafe to Open at Superior and East 123rd in Cleveland

click to enlarge
Google Maps
Former Gusto's — and Hot Sauce Williams — property in Cleveland to become Angie's Soul Café.
Akin Affrica will open a new Angie’s Soul Café
location at Superior and East 123rd. It'll be the fourth Angie’s property – and the second to go into a former Hot Sauce Williams restaurant. The first opened at Carnegie and E. 79th back in 2020.
“This is a historical location because it used to be a Hot Sauce Williams restaurant,” Affrica explains.
The building at 12310 Superior Ave. had been vacant for a handful of years. Prior to that it was home to Gusto's Seafood & Chicken.
When it opens in June, the restaurant will offer the full roster of Angie’s comfort food classics, including fried chicken, smothered pork chops and baked chicken and dressing. Those items will be available for carryout only, however. The restaurant will be open seven days a week.
Affrica has been busy since opening the last Angie’s on Carnegie. He went on to open the Cleveland Breakfast Club and Vegan Club restaurants at Shaker Square, and late last year he bought back both Zanzibar Soul Fusion properties (Shaker Square and Downtown). He sold them to another operator in 2017.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter