Best Steak and Gyro to Open 24-Hour Restaurant in Downtown Cleveland

The 54-year-old staple will open in the 5th Street Arcades

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 10:38 am

Best Steak and Gyro to open second location downtown.
Google Maps
Best Steak and Gyro to open second location downtown.
Since 1968, Best Steak and Gyro has been the place to go for hot breakfasts, speedy lunches and filling late-night eats. Formerly located near the campus of Cleveland State University, the enduring shop has been feeding tipsy coeds for decades. A move out to East Cleveland (13620 Euclid Ave., 216-681-1778) some years back didn't stop the steady flow of students and homeward bound east-siders, who pop into the 24-hour eatery for gyros, Philly cheesesteaks and meat-filled omelets.

Last year, Butch Love purchased the businesses from the Sarris family, who had operated it since the beginning. He has since remodeled the restaurant and now has plans to expand the brand.

"I've been in East Cleveland all my life and I just knew it was a great business opportunity," Love explains. "Food is a great industry. It's a tough industry but we're all going to eat."

Love has taken over the former Yum Yum's space (512 Euclid Ave.) at the 5th Street Arcades and will open a fast-casual version of the East Cleveland staple. He will condense the menu to focus on breakfast dishes, gyros, steak and chicken cheesesteaks, breakfast and other dishes, which will be available 24 hours a day and via Door Dash and Uber Eats.

The business will be mainly carry-out, but will have a handful of seats for dining in.

"I've talked to several downtown residents and also seven different hotels within walking distance and they are all real excited," he adds.

Love says that he's hoping to open the doors in September or October.

