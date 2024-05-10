First Look: One Pot Hot Pot & BBQ, Opening on Coventry May 15

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner One Pot Hot Pot and BBQ opens May 15 on Coventry.

Korean food fans owe Hang Zheng a debt of gratitude for building one of the hippest barbecue and hot pot spots in the region. Upon their first visit to One Pot (1825 Coventry Rd., 216-673-3888), guests will be blown away by the sleek, futuristic vibe and attention to detail.Last summer, Zheng shuttered Taco Roosters to ready the space for something better. Working with designers, the team generated detailed renderings of the future restaurant, which were sent to a manufacturer in China. The resulting pieces and parts are then shipped halfway across the world and assembled on site. The space has come a long way from its old Hyde Park Grille days.One Pot seats 100 guests, who are seated at tables with built-in grills for barbecue and burners for hot pot. Tables can elect to order BBQ, hot pot, or both. There is a large central grill station and individual hot pot spots for each diner. The table also can elect to swap the main BBQ grill for a hot pot if the whole table chooses to go that route.If you’ve dined at a Korean BBQ joint that smells like an indoor backyard barbecue, take comfort in the high-tech systems installed here. Every grill and hot pot station employs a downdraft system that whisks away smoke, grease and odors, says Zheng.One Pot is all-you-can-eat, with different prices for lunch, dinner and children. Diners going the BBQ route can choose between 20 different meats like bulgogi, spicy pork belly, garlic chicken and tongue. Seafood choices like jumbo shrimp and salmon join veggies like mushrooms, sweet potato, onion and zucchini.Hot pot fans have eight different broths to choose from, including spicy Szechuan, kimchi, tomato and Thai tom yum. The meats range from thin-sliced pork belly and ribeye to beef brisket. In the seafood department there is squid, baby octopus, shrimp, crawfish and fish filet. But that’s just the start: there are multiple tofu choices, crab sticks, fish balls, beef tripe, Spam and more. Another two dozen veggie choices and seven different rice and noodle choices round out the options.Diners can order through servers and/or use their phones to summon additional ingredients as desired. A buffet area will be set up with dozens of sauces, sides and condiments.One Pot has a full liquor license, so diners can expect a roster of colorful cocktails, beer, sake, soju and soju bombs.Zheng is hitting this trend at its zenith, he feels. But rather than being a short-lived fad, KBBQ and hot pot continues to attract new fans, who might have been intimidated by the concept a few short years ago.“Now, with TikTok and Instagram, people are more adventurous – they watch videos from different parts of the world and say, Oh, I want to try that. And if you are familiar with BBQ and hot pot places, they can come here to show their friends,” he says.One Pot opens on May 15.Soon, a patio will offer the same hot pot and BBQ experience outdoors.