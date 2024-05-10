Chef Matt Barnes Opens Gather Food + Drink in Rocky River

“Where we’re at in this small neighborhood, people love to bike or walk up."

By on Fri, May 10, 2024 at 10:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Matt Barnes has opened Gather in Rocky River. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chef Matt Barnes has opened Gather in Rocky River.

Matt Barnes has been building a following for his food for more than two decades. Some diners have been fans since the Saucy Bistro days, a restaurant that began in Rocky River before sliding over to Westlake. Others seek out his Manna food trucks, a stable of three rigs that roam the streets. Still others have been stopping into Gourmet Guy, a five-year-old fast-casual café space that doubles as the commissary for those trucks.

Gourmet Guy stopped taking orders this past winter, when Barnes and his wife Julie decided to return to the world of full-service dining.

“This past year, my wife and I said, you know what, let’s go back to being a small restaurant like we used to when we had Saucy Bistro,” Barnes explains.

Before Gourmet Guy took over, the slender space in Rocky River was home to City Girl Donuts and Grady’s Fine Wines. Following a top-to-bottom overhaul of the space, Gather Food and Drink (20253 Lake Rd., 440-799-4083) opened in April. The attractive bistro seats about 45 when you combine the bar and dining room. There is room for another 20 or so on the front patio.

After being in the space for five years, Barnes feels that he has a handle on what his clientele is looking for.

“Where we’re at in this small neighborhood, people love to bike or walk up, and they want to be able to just have a sandwich or they want that nicer menu item as well,” he says.

The chef describes the offerings as “a little eclectic, with a little bit of everything.”

There are starters, salads, sandwiches, and a handful of mains – plus seasonal specials. To start there are items like mussels, spanakopita, and sushi tots. There are bright, fresh and fruit-filled salads. In addition to a burger, veggie burger, and fish sandwich there are hearty entrees like pan-roasted cod with lobster cream sauce, chimichurri-marinated swordfish with potato pancake, beef short ribs with creamy polenta, and coriander-crusted salmon with braised red cabbage.

Gather has a full liquor license and offers beer, wine and cocktails.

For Barnes, the past few weeks have been a peasant surprise, with folks coming out of the woodwork to support him and his new endeavor.

“People who have followed me from the past, through the catering and food trucks – or even when this place was Gourmet Guy,” he says. “It’s been nice to see old clients.”

Gather is dinner-only.
click to enlarge Chef Matt Barnes Opens Gather Food + Drink in Rocky River
Courtesy photo
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Flight Social to Open in Former Chocolate Bar Space Downtown

By Douglas Trattner

Owners Rob Ward (left) and Jacory Stone

Dan Deagan, Jackie Ramey to Open Wine Dive in Former El Carnicero Spot in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Coming soon to Lakewood

First Look: A. J. Rocco’s, Opening This Weekend Downtown

By Douglas Trattner

Owner A. Brendan Walton

Review: YYTime Delivers Endless Options, Endless Fun

By Douglas Trattner

YYTime

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us