Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches

Customers can look forward to breakfast and lunch sandwiches

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 4:59 pm

click to enlarge Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches
Douglas Trattner

Bialy's Bagels (2267 Warrensville Ctr. Rd., ​216-371-1088) owners Rachel and Sarah Gross have their eyes on expansion. While they've had possession of a vacant space next door for some time, the duo only recently revealed their plans to connect the properties. When the construction dust settles, guests will see a new space and a new menu.

"Our new space will allow us to expand our menu and start offering bagel sandwiches," says Rachel.

It's too soon to say when the new additions will hit the menu, but when the project is done,  guests can look forward to expanded hours (and perhaps days) to accommodate  the breakfast and lunch crowds.

