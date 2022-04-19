Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Blu Restaurant in Beachwood, Closed Since January, Will Not Be Reopening

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 3:06 pm

Blu restaurant in Beachwood, which has been closed since January, will not be reopening, says owner Brad Friedlander. The issues facing many restaurant operators right now, he explains, are compounded given the size of the finer-dining restaurant and the seafood-focused menu.

"It seems so weird to me that you can't operate your business because you can't get the people and you can't get the products and the supply chain...," he explains. "It's a million different variables and problems that never existed before this situation."

Friedlander, who also operates Cut 151 next door, says that both restaurants had bounced back and we're finding their groove until the holidays.

"We thought everything was great right around Thanksgiving and then the new strain hit and, boom, we couldn't operate both restaurants," he says.

The decision was made to focus attention - and staff - on Cut 151.

For now, Friedlander says that he is mulling over various ideas for the former Blu and Moxie space, such as an event space or a new concept.

"For the moment I don't know what we're going to do with Blu," he says. "We're just trying to figure it out."

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

