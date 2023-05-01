Bomba in Beachwood Has Closed. Locations in Rocky River and Fairlawn Remain

The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge The Beachwood location of Bomba has closed. - Courtesy Bomba
Courtesy Bomba
The Beachwood location of Bomba has closed.
Andy Himmel has made the tough decision to shutter the Bomba Tacos & Bar location at La Place in Beachwood. The restaurant opened in 2018, joining stores in Rocky River and Fairlawn. Those locations remain, as do two Bomba restaurants in Pennsylvania.

Himmel, the company's founder, says that ongoing construction and parking issues at the shopping plaza played into his verdict.

"The decision to close a restaurant is serious and gut-wrenching," he explains. "After years of considerable investment of resources, the cost to operate our Bomba Beachwood location proved too high. The primary challenge related to the loss of covered parking after it was deemed structurally unsound in 2020. As a result, we have endured years-long construction outside our front door, dramatically reduced parking, and confusing traffic congestion. The work continues today with completion likely in 2024. We had hoped to reclaim our footing after the completion of construction, but the process simply continued too long for us."

In addition to this “premium fast-casual” taco concept, Himmel also operates three Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar locations, including the original in Woodmere.

