Boney Fingers BBQ Has Closed

Courtesy Photo

After five years of dishing up barbecue downtown from a low-key spot in the bottom level of The Arcade, Boney Fingers BBQ up and moved down the street to a proper storefront in March 2021 at 1800 Euclid Ave. near the Comfort Inn and Cleveland State.While owner Eric Huff was excited about the move, which allowed dine-in seating and a full kitchen, obstacles soon emerged.The team may have been able to expand its menu to include burgers and sandwiches in addition to its Texas-style smoked meats, it recently announced that, "We are slowly transitioning from BBQ to American cuisine. We have realized with our new location, American is more desired. Sad we know, but we may do BBQ specials as we progress and get comfortable again with the changes we will be making."The pivot doesn't appear to have been enough as Boney Fingers announced this week that it will permanently close after today, though there are hopes to reopen somewhere else in the future."The day has finally come where we will be shutting our doors. We appreciate and love everyone that’s been through it all with us all the way from the arcade days," the announcement read. "Hopefully we’ll find a location in Cleveland some day but this location's last day will be August 3rd."Hopefully the team finds a new third home down the road.