Campbell’s Sweets Factory Has Closed its Ohio City Location

Customers are being directed to the West Side Market stand and b.a. Sweetie for products

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 8:45 am

click to enlarge The Ohio City storefront has closed - Campbell's Sweets Factory
Campbell's Sweets Factory
The Ohio City storefront has closed
Campbell’s Sweets has abruptly shuttered its flagship store (2084 W. 25th St.) in Ohio City. Its last day of business was Monday, May 22. The  storefront opened in 2011 as a production space for the popular West Side Market stand, but quickly evolved into a beloved tourist attraction.

Customers can continue shopping for products like popcorn, chocolate, cotton candy, and candy apples at the West Side Market and at b.a.Sweetie (6770 Brookpark Rd., 216-739-2244) where they shifted production. Campbell's popcorn products are also sold at Giant Eagle, Target, Dave's Markets, Lucky's Markets and others.

The company issued the following statement regarding the sudden closure:

"We regret to inform you that effective Monday May 22, 2023 this location will be permanently closed. We have been operating at this location for 10 years and management has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease because of poor financial performance."

All employees are being transferred to the West Side Market or b.a. Sweetie campus, the company added.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
May 17, 2023

