Campbell's Sweets Factory
The Ohio City storefront has closed
has abruptly shuttered its flagship store (2084 W. 25th St.) in Ohio City. Its last day of business was Monday, May 22. The storefront opened in 2011 as a production space for the popular West Side Market stand, but quickly evolved into a beloved tourist attraction.
Customers can continue shopping for products like popcorn, chocolate, cotton candy, and candy apples at the West Side Market and at b.a.Sweetie
(6770 Brookpark Rd., 216-739-2244) where they shifted production. Campbell's popcorn products are also sold at Giant Eagle, Target, Dave's Markets, Lucky's Markets and others.
The company issued the following statement regarding the sudden closure:
"We regret to inform you that effective Monday May 22, 2023 this location will be permanently closed. We have been operating at this location for 10 years and management has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease because of poor financial performance."
All employees are being transferred to the West Side Market or b.a. Sweetie campus, the company added.
