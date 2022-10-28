Chef Matt Spinner Takes Over as Chef of Pioneer at Intro in Ohio City

click to enlarge
Melany Robinson
The live-fire grills at Pioneer
Two weeks ago, Matthew Spinner announced his departure
from Bar Oni in Tremont, where he was chef-partner. He had been at the property for seven years when you tack on his time at Ushabu, the shabu-shabu joint that preceded it.
At the time of the announcement, Spinner alluded to a new executive chef position that he had accepted, though he wasn’t at liberty to reveal where. Now we know. Effective immediately, Spinner will be heading up the kitchen at Pioneer
, the wood-fired sports bar at Intro in Ohio City. As a passionate outdoorsman who enjoy hunting and fishing, the chef is a natural fit for the wood-fired cooking that takes place there.
Brian Whalen, the chef who had been running the show, has shifted his attentions to Jaja, the fine-dining restaurant that just opened on the second floor.