Chef Matt Spinner Takes Over as Chef of Pioneer at Intro in Ohio City

Spinner recently left his longtime post at Bar Oni and Ushabu in Tremont

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 9:14 am

click to enlarge The live-fire grills at Pioneer - Melany Robinson
Melany Robinson
The live-fire grills at Pioneer

Two weeks ago, Matthew Spinner announced his departure from Bar Oni in Tremont, where he was chef-partner. He had been at the property for seven years when you tack on his time at Ushabu, the shabu-shabu joint that preceded it.

At the time of the announcement, Spinner alluded to a new executive chef position that he had accepted, though he wasn’t at liberty to reveal where. Now we know. Effective immediately, Spinner will be heading up the kitchen at Pioneer, the wood-fired sports bar at Intro in Ohio City. As a passionate outdoorsman who enjoy hunting and fishing, the chef is a natural fit for the wood-fired cooking that takes place there.

Brian Whalen, the chef who had been running the show, has shifted his attentions to Jaja, the fine-dining restaurant that just opened on the second floor.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

