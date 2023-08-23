Cleveland Garlic Festival Returns to Shaker Square Aug. 26-27

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Cleveland Garlic Festival
"The Smelliest Food Festival in America" — aka the Cleveland Garlic Festival
— takes place this weekend at Shaker Square, home to the weekly North Union Farmers Market. The annual event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
There are a million reasons to attend this family-friendly event, from supporting the non-profit behind the best farmers market system in America to chowing down of garlic-flavored foods like french fries, ice cream, jams, jellies, olive oil, brownies and hot sauces. The festival is the best place in town to purchase whole, raw garlic thanks to a large collection of local growers offering an incredible selection of varieties. If you're thinking about growing your own garlic (it gets planted in fall for a summer harvest), this is the place to come for bulbs and advice.
Each year, local chefs go head to head in the ever-popular Top Chef Garlic Grill Off, a judged event starring garlic and a variety of proteins. There is live music, craft beer and plenty of activities for the little ones.
Take the RTA Green Line and Blue Line to the Shaker Square stop.
As always, the organizer asks that you leave your dogs at home.
Advance tickets can be purchased here
.
