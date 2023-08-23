Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Cleveland Garlic Festival Returns to Shaker Square Aug. 26-27

Experience the event that Food & Wine called 'the Smelliest Food Festival in America'

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Cleveland Garlic Festival - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
Cleveland Garlic Festival

"The Smelliest Food Festival in America" — aka the Cleveland Garlic Festival — takes place this weekend at Shaker Square, home to the weekly North Union Farmers Market. The annual event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

There are a million reasons to attend this family-friendly event, from supporting the non-profit behind the best farmers market system in America to chowing down of garlic-flavored foods like french fries, ice cream, jams, jellies, olive oil, brownies and hot sauces. The festival is the best place in town to purchase whole, raw garlic thanks to a large collection of local growers offering an incredible selection of varieties. If you're thinking about growing your own garlic (it gets planted in fall for a summer harvest), this is the place to come for bulbs and advice.

Each year, local chefs go head to head in the ever-popular Top Chef Garlic Grill Off, a judged event starring garlic and a variety of proteins. There is live music, craft beer and plenty of activities for the little ones.

Take the RTA Green Line and Blue Line to the Shaker Square stop.

As always, the organizer asks that you leave your dogs at home.

Advance tickets can be purchased here.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
