Columbus-Based Pickle and Chill to Open Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility in Beachwood

, the popular pickleball complex that opened last year in Columbus, has announced plans to expand to Greater Cleveland. For its second location, Pickle and Chill has selected the former Stein Mart property (23949 Chagrin Blvd.) at the Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood.
The Columbus complex features indoor and outdoor courts for pickleball players of all skill levels. The Beachwood facility is planned to have 12 indoor and 6 outdoor courts. It will also offer food and beverage options at the included bar and lounge.
"Pickle and Chill is a concept that embraces all levels of pickleball and allows for both members and non-members to participate in open play, leagues, clinics, lessons, tournaments and more," the company said in a release.
Since opening in November 2022, the Columbus location has taught more than 1,200 people how to play pickleball. It runs 7 leagues a week, offers open play, and hosts clinics.
"We're one of the very few locations in the United States in an all-weather climate to have an indoor/outdoor dedicated pickleball facility," says owner David Kass. "We are uniquely situated down I-71 to bring the same knowledge and experience to the Cleveland market who we believe will embrace this concept as much or more than Columbus has."
The ownership group owns the only Ohio-based Major League Pickleball team, the Columbus Pickleball Club.
Look for the Beachwood complex to open by October 2023.
