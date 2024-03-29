Cozumel to Open in Former Mojo Property in Cleveland Heights

click to enlarge
Former Mojo property on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights will be the future home of Cozumel.
When Michael Herschman closed Mojo in Cleveland Heights this past winter, we knew the great standalone property on Lee Road wouldn’t stay vacant for long. And our assumptions proved correct as, not three months later, a local restaurant company has signed a lease for 2196 Lee Road.
Jaime Delapaz and Ramon Aguirre, owners of Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
, have plans to open their ninth location in Northeast Ohio. Cozumel opened its first restaurant in Independence in 2005 and its most recent earlier this year in Parma. Plans call for a pretty speedy turnaround in Cleveland Heights, with an estimated opening day in late spring or early summer.
Cozumel continues to expand in the region thanks to the brand’s reputation for reliable, affordable and delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex-style foods. The menus are nearly identical from place to place, with a wide assortment of appetizers, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. Larger plates such as carne asada, crab and shrimp stuffed chimichangas, and camarones al mojo de ajo (garlic shrimp) are also on offer.
There's also a full bar with beer, wine, margaritas and top-shelf spirits.
