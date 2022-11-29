Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo

The garage-based biz will open this spring in N. Collinwood

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 11:07 am

Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo


In March of 2020, Bonn Rassavong and Peter Brown suddenly found themselves out of work along with everybody else in the hospitality industry. Rassavong, who worked at Lola, and Brown, who owns Six Shooter Coffee, did not sit idle for long.

“We were both sitting and thinking that we had to do something to keep paying our bills and we decided to start selling burgers and fries out of my garage on 185th,” says Rassavong. “We sold out every weekend for months straight.”

Doinks Burger Joint enjoyed a long, fruitful run as a garage-based biz before setting up semi-permanent residency at the Cleveland Brewery, which continued until two weeks ago. The outpouring of community support persuaded the partners to make the jump to a brick-and-mortar venture.

Come spring, Doinks Burger Joint and Seltzer Bar will open not far from the garage where it all began. The 1,200-square-foot space (15519 Waterloo Rd.) sits a half a block west of Brown’s Six Shooter storefront.

The star of the show will be the OG Doinks burger, a double smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, sauteed onions and special sauce. The partners intend to keep the menu streamlined but will offer a handful of burger specials, a veggie option and few hot and cold sides.

The “seltzer bar” component will feature a selection of hard-seltzer cocktails made with muddled fruits and house-made syrups.

There will be seating for approximately 40 when you include the bar.

To support their new enterprise, Rassavong and Brown have launched a Kickstarter that is cruising towards its modest goal. And while the money will be very useful when it comes to the design and buildout of their new business, it’s the neighborhood encouragement that really hits home.

“Beyond what the actual money will help us with, a lot of it is a show of community support for us,” Rassavong says. “I feel like it says, we want this, we want this to happen, we want you guys to succeed in our neighborhood. It’s very humbling.”

Doinks joins other new business ventures that currently are taking shape in North Collinwood, which is fueling a sense of optimism that locals say is palpable.

“I was raised in Euclid, I’ve lived in Collinwood for the past 10, 11 years, and I’ve never felt more confident about this area than I do now,” says Rassavong. “I truly believe that we are at a turning point in the Waterloo Arts District.”

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Italian beef sandwich

Felice on Larchmere to Close After 14 Years. Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison to Open New Restaurant This Spring

By Douglas Trattner

Felice is closing at the end of the year. It will reopen under new ownership in spring.

Crumb & Spigot in Bainbridge Has a New Owner Who Plans 'Zero' Changes

By Douglas Trattner

Some of the food offerings at Crumb & Spigot

Former Bistro 185 Space in Collinwood to Reopen in Spring as Charter House

By Douglas Trattner

Former Bistro 185 space on East 185th to become Charter House.

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us