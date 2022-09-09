Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale

The interior is essentially unchanged from 1996

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge For sale: classic Cleveland dive bar. - Google Maps
Google Maps
For sale: classic Cleveland dive bar.

If you've been dreaming of running your own dive bar, give this classic Cleveland tavern the once-over. Located at W. 50th and Detroit, the Edgewater Café (4911 Detroit Avenue) offers up a heaping slice of understated elegance.

The Edgewater enjoyed a brief renaissance that began in 2014, when owner Frank Spremulli reopened the joint after shutting it down in 1996. The timing could not have been better. Cleveland was in the midst of nightlife boom, with shiny new bars, breweries and “eatertainment” venues opening weekly. In stark contrast to every one of those places, the Edgewater was without pretense. The interior was – and is still – essentially unchanged from the day Spremulli locked the doors in 1996.

Since 2014, the bar operated irregularly until it closed for good last year, when Spremulli passed away.

Today's listing price of $649,900 is up considerably from its 1985 transfer price of $12,000. The sale does include a D-3 liquor license.

Here is the listing from Progressive Urban Real Estate.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gingham Market 17000 Madison Ave., Lakewood Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, which finally opened this July after 13 years of wanting to acquire the space. Shoppers will find a bright and inviting space filled with prepared foods, local pantry items, beer and wine, and more than a few surprises. Rounding out the offerings are more than 90 local products that range from hot sauces and mustards to fermented foods and small-batch cheeses. Cold beer, wine, cocktail mixers and cooking utensils also are in supply.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
27 Club Coffee 1215 West 10th St., Cleveland Owned by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly, this hip, modern coffee house in the Flats is perfect if you’re looking to find some coffee that you can put on the ‘gram. In addition to their coffee drinks, 27 Club serves cocktails.

25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland
Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gingham Market 17000 Madison Ave., Lakewood Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, which finally opened this July after 13 years of wanting to acquire the space. Shoppers will find a bright and inviting space filled with prepared foods, local pantry items, beer and wine, and more than a few surprises. Rounding out the offerings are more than 90 local products that range from hot sauces and mustards to fermented foods and small-batch cheeses. Cold beer, wine, cocktail mixers and cooking utensils also are in supply.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
27 Club Coffee 1215 West 10th St., Cleveland Owned by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly, this hip, modern coffee house in the Flats is perfect if you’re looking to find some coffee that you can put on the ‘gram. In addition to their coffee drinks, 27 Club serves cocktails.

25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland
Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gingham Market 17000 Madison Ave., Lakewood Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, which finally opened this July after 13 years of wanting to acquire the space. Shoppers will find a bright and inviting space filled with prepared foods, local pantry items, beer and wine, and more than a few surprises. Rounding out the offerings are more than 90 local products that range from hot sauces and mustards to fermented foods and small-batch cheeses. Cold beer, wine, cocktail mixers and cooking utensils also are in supply.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
27 Club Coffee 1215 West 10th St., Cleveland Owned by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly, this hip, modern coffee house in the Flats is perfect if you’re looking to find some coffee that you can put on the ‘gram. In addition to their coffee drinks, 27 Club serves cocktails.

25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland
Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

Trending

The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years

By Douglas Trattner

The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years

City Goods and Hangar Bodega and Bar Will Open in Ohio City on Friday, September 16th

By Douglas Trattner

City Goods and Hangar bar open Friday, September 16th

First Look: Paloma, Opening Next Week at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Paloma is on pace to open next week at Van Aken District.

Cordelia, the Youngest Restaurant on East 4th Street, Is Its Most Daring and Delicious

By Douglas Trattner

Tongue on toast

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us