Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

The Middleburg Hts. brewery nabbed four awards, one of only three breweries to do so

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

The World Beer Cup, "The Most Prestigious Beer Competition in the World," was held this week in Nashville in conjunction with the annual Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America.

Of the 10 awards bestowed upon Ohio breweries, four went to Fat Head's Brewery, which is the best showing yet for the Middleburg Hts. brewery. This year's haul brings the total medal count for Fat Head's up to a bakers dozen. It has brought back at least one win every year since 2012.

Head Hunter IPA took gold in the American-style India Pale Ale category, beating out 412 other entries. AlpenGlow won gold in the South German-Style Weizenbock category, Bone Head won gold in the Strong Red Ale field, and Hop Stalker claimed bronze in the Experimental Beer group.

Hoppin' Frog Brewery in Akron won silver for its Smashing Honey Blonde in the Honey Beer category.

"Ohio's independent breweries are making phenomenal, world-class beer, but they’re also pillars of the communities they serve," Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, said in a release. "They are welcoming gathering places. They help to revitalize neighborhoods and towns. They create thousands of jobs, bring in tourism dollars and generously give to local charitable causes."

You can see the full list of this year's winners here.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
