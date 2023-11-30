Fin & Feathers in the Gateway District Has Closed

click to enlarge Google Maps

Fin & Feathers (721 Bolivar Rd.), a popular Gateway District bar and restaurant, has closed. The business, which was part of a small California-based restaurant group, announced today via social media that the Cleveland and L.A. locations have shuttered.Opened in early 2022, in the former Victory Alley Sports Bar by Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the spirited lounge was a popular stop before and after sporting and entertainment events in the area and a draw for non-event patrons as well."Restaurant brand is rooted in quality, professionalism and service. Location expansion is always the brand goal but as we’ve learned goals are often times delayed or paused," owner/operator Damon Johnson posted on social media. "With that being said, we have decided to permanently close our Los Angeles and Cleveland locations. This decision has not been made lightly or frivolously. We are at an unfortunate crossroads and we must choose to uphold our values as a business and a brand."