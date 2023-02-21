First Look: Wolf Pack Chorus, Opening Next Week in Little Italy

click to enlarge
Wolf Pack Chorus in Little Italy to open in early March.
After signing the lease last fall on the former Club Isabella space in Little Italy, Chris and Katie Wolf got busy making the contemporary property their own. Nearly every surface received attention, from the bartop to the bathrooms. The pair installed new lighting, painted the walls and brought in new furniture and artwork — all in advance of opening the doors to Wolf Pack Chorus
(2175 Cornell Rd., 216-229-1111).
“We are taking a space that already has great bones, that was once a ‘go-to’ dining destination in Cleveland, and we’re giving it new life – with an electric yet elegant feel, approachable menu, recognizable favorites, and a high standard of service,” chef Chris explains.
The Wolfs describe the restaurant as a “modern brasserie” that they hope will plug the gap between neighborhood trattoria and upscale special-occasion restaurant.
“Coming from a country club background, we are doing food for everybody and we’re doing it every single day, from chicken fingers to moules-frites,” Chris says. “We want to bring that country club feeling to everybody. We don’t want to say we’re a French bistro, we don’t want to say we’re Italian, I’m not necessarily trained in Indian cuisine, but we do do all of these things and do them pretty well.”
The menu is available on the restaurant's website.
There will be live music most nights of the week, which will include piano players, bluegrass trios and students from the nearby Cleveland Institute of Music. The restaurant seats 85, including those perched at the lengthy marble bar. A patio will be added in the spring.
Following a week of private events, Wolf Pack Chorus will open to the public next Wednesday, March 1. The restaurant will be dinner-only Wednesday through Sunday, with brunch service on Sunday and Monday. Lunch will be added down the road.
