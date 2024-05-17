This Week in Cleveland Food News: Issho Ni Team Heading to Ohio City

- The folks behind Issho Ni have quickly built a sterling reputation out east for ramen, sushi, and omakase. Now, with the departure of Cha in Ohio City, they're bringing a fresh izakaya concept and omakase tasting room to the near west side.
- One Pot Hot Pot & BBQ is now open in Coventry, and the room and menu are something to behold.
- The newest entry to AsiaTown is Yi Er Chuan, which serves up malatang hot pot.
- ICYMI, Gather Food + Drink opened its doors in Rocky River.
- Summer's almost here and there's a boatload of new dining options on tap. Catch up right here.
