This Week in Cleveland Food News: Issho Ni Team Heading to Ohio City

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner One Pot Hot Pot

- The folks behind Issho Ni have quickly built a sterling reputation out east for ramen, sushi, and omakase. Now, with the departure of Cha in Ohio City, they're bringing a fresh izakaya concept and omakase tasting room to the near west side.- One Pot Hot Pot & BBQ is now open in Coventry, and the room and menu are something to behold.- The newest entry to AsiaTown is Yi Er Chuan, which serves up malatang hot pot.- ICYMI, Gather Food + Drink opened its doors in Rocky River.- Summer's almost here and there's a boatload of new dining options on tap. Catch up right here.