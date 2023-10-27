Flipside Burgers in Rocky River Has Closed. Old School Pizza & Wings to Open in Same Space

click to enlarge
Old School Pizza & Wings to open in former Flipside Rocky River space.
Flipside Burgers in Rocky River has closed. Sometime in December, the space will reopen as location number two for Old School Pizza & Wings
(19071 Old Detroit Rd.), a three-year-old restaurant in Avon Lake. The restaurant is owned by James Mowbray, who also operates Parker's Grille & Tavern in Avon Lake and Betts restaurant downtown.
Mowbray says that the restaurant will be nearly identical to the original in terms of food, beverage and capacity.
Despite the name, Old School offers much more than pizza and wings. In addition to the fresh-never-frozen wings and pan-style pizzas starring fresh dough and sauce, the menu features pasta dishes made with Ohio City Pasta, entrees such as shrimp scampi and chicken parmesan, and a roster of "grinders" stuffed with meatballs, Italian sausage, and Philly cheesesteak. To start there's fried mozzarella, pepperoni balls and sausage-stuffed hot peppers, soups and salads.
For dessert there are milkshakes, root beer floats, banana splits and brownie sundaes.
Look for Old School Pizza & Wings to open sometime after Thanksgiving.
