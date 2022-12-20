Gateway Panini's Space to Become Parlay on Ninth, an Elevated Sports Bar

click to enlarge Google Maps Longtime Gateway Panini's spot to become Parlay on Ninth

When Panini's closed its last downtown location on Huron Road, the Gateway District lost a prominent watering hole for sports fans. For more than 20 years, the neighborhood bar and grill was party central for many of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports.A new chapter for the high-profile property begins in February, when Parlay on Ninth (840 Huron Rd.) opens its doors. Significant interior renovations have converted the space from a mainstream neighborhood pub to an elevated sports bar that owner Lawrence Karyl describes as the next-best thing to being at the game.“Parlay is a mix between a comfortable cigar lounge and Vegas-style sportsbook,” he explains. “We wanted to create one of the best places to watch a game if you’re not actually in the arena or at the stadium.”Formerly three separate storefronts that Panini’s had combined into one open environment, Parlay has returned some separation to the property, allowing for slightly different experiences in each.“We literally spared no expense, tore into everything,” Karyl says. “It will be a completely different look and it will be a completely different feel when you walk into the space.”To go with the upscale environment, Parlay will feature state-of-the-art game-watching technology that eventually will allow for interactive guest control and sports betting.Parlay will be open for happy hour and dinner, while adjusting its hours around special sporting events. The bar and kitchen will offer a great selection of drinks and elevated bar food.Karyl says that when the former Panini’s location – a sizeable property just steps from Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – became available, he was eager to claim it for Parlay.“I feel like it’s one of the best locations in the entire city,” he says. “Panini’s was successful there for a number of years and I think Parlay will be a staple there for a number of years.”Following a few private events over the holidays, Parlay should be open to the public in early February.(Parlay on Ninth has no connection to a similarly named establishment in Columbus.)