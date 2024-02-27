Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

click to enlarge
Good Company
Heidi M. Rolf
Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.
, the easy-going upscale pub in Battery Park, will soon have a sibling. Early last year, Will Hollingsworth announced that he was converting the Spotted Owl bar (60 S. Maple St.) in Akron, which he opened in 2019, into the second location of Good Company. That officially becomes so on March 1st.
Good Company was launched by chef Brett Sawyer in 2019. In 2022, Hollingsworth folded the property into his burgeoning hospitality group Buildings & Food. That group also includes Prosperity Social Club in Tremont, Old 86 in Detroit Shoreway and La Cave du Vin in Tremont. Buildings & Food is also in the process of converting the former Lola/Lolita property in Tremont into a seperate concept.
The Akron-based Good Company will offer the same chef-driven American food as the original. Diners can expect world-class wings, amazing sandwiches, burgers and patty melts, and enough starters, sides, and salads to please everyone in the group. An excellent beverage program includes beer, wine, cocktails and boozy milkshakes.
“We’re so excited to be back in Akron, and we can’t wait to introduce Akronites to the best chicken wings and cheeseburgers on earth,” says Hollingsworth.
Good Company Akron will be open Thursday through Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close.
