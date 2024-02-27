Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

The southern outpost of the Cleveland original is in the former Spotted Owl space

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Good Company Akron to open on March 1st. - Heidi M. Rolf
Heidi M. Rolf
Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.

Good Company, the easy-going upscale pub in Battery Park, will soon have a sibling. Early last year, Will Hollingsworth announced that he was converting the Spotted Owl bar (60 S. Maple St.) in Akron, which he opened in 2019, into the second location of Good Company. That officially becomes so on March 1st.

Good Company was launched by chef Brett Sawyer in 2019. In 2022, Hollingsworth folded the property into his burgeoning hospitality group Buildings & Food. That group also includes Prosperity Social Club in Tremont, Old 86 in Detroit Shoreway and La Cave du Vin in Tremont. Buildings & Food is also in the process of converting the former Lola/Lolita property in Tremont into a seperate concept.

The Akron-based Good Company will offer the same chef-driven American food as the original. Diners can expect world-class wings, amazing sandwiches, burgers and patty melts, and enough starters, sides, and salads to please everyone in the group. An excellent beverage program includes beer, wine, cocktails and boozy milkshakes.

“We’re so excited to be back in Akron, and we can’t wait to introduce Akronites to the best chicken wings and cheeseburgers on earth,” says Hollingsworth.

Good Company Akron will be open Thursday through Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Steve's Diner in Brooklyn to Close on March 4

By Douglas Trattner

The end is nigh for Steve's Diner in Brooklyn.

Melt Closes Independence Store, Reducing Number of Full-Service Shops to Four

By Douglas Trattner

Melt Independence has closed.

Chef Brian Doyle to Shutter Cafe Avalaun on March 25

By Douglas Trattner

Cafe Avalaun in Warrensville Heights will close after March 25.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A New Asian Food Hall and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Need some brunch ideas? We have you covered

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us