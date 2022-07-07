Good Company, Astoria Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Two more Cleveland restaurants get the Flavor Town treatment in upcoming episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' this week and next.
First up is Astoria, which gets the Triple-D spin this Friday when its veal, lamb and ricotta meatballs and grilled octopus take center stage on the Food Network.
Next Friday's episode includes more Cleveland love with a segment featuring Good Company, its gabagool sandwich, and a special guest appearance from Michael Symon.
Good Company is hosting a watch party for the occasion at the Spotted Owl in Tremont that night with tasty Good Company eats and drinks from Watershed Distillery.
Mason's Creamery, Fat Cats, The Rowley Inn and Mabel's have also recently been inducted into the 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' canon.