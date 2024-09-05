Greens Salad Co. to Bring Fresh Salads and Wraps to Intro in Ohio City

“What we’re going for is a fast-casual, healthy restaurant."

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge Southwestern salad from Greens Salad Co. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Southwestern salad from Greens Salad Co.
Rob Bromund and Ben Buckley met while working in restaurant management. After moving to Cleveland, they noticed a “shocking absence” of quick, healthy food options. Not only did they observe a gap in that area, they also discovered a substantial demand for it as well.

“Even though Cleveland has a numerous amount of phenomenal restaurants, they don’t really cater to the health aspect of anything,” says Bromund. “What we’re going for is a fast-casual, healthy restaurant to try and promote more of a healthy living lifestyle in Cleveland. It’s a liveable, walkable, bikeable city.”

Come spring, Ohio City will welcome the first location of Greens Salad Co., the result of the partners’ endeavors. The fast-casual eatery will be located at Intro (2051 W. 25th St.) in Ohio City, next to the entrance to Truss Event Venue.

“If you’ve been to Chopt in the Northeast, it will be very similar to that,” says Buckley.

Guests will work their way down the line, selecting ingredients like greens, toppings, proteins and salad dressings. Or, customers can choose one of nearly a dozen signature creations. The Southwestern, for example, features romaine, pickled red onions, black beans, tomatoes, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, roasted chicken and chipotle-ranch dressing. There’s also a Caesar, Cobb, vegan Black Bean Burger Bowl and Tahini, with greens, toppings and baked falafel. There will be seasonal salads and soups come wintertime.

Salad choppers will be on hand to chop and toss the salads, and everything can be ordered as a wrap as well.

The 1,200-square-foot space will blend industrial features such as exposed concrete floors with warm woods and live greenery. There will be some seating, but the operation will be largely carry-out. The goal is to be quick, efficient and affordable. Mobile ordering will further speed the process along.

If all goes well in Ohio City, it’s likely that more locations of Greens Salad Co. will sprout throughout the city.

“Our plan is, year one, try and streamline everything and make it replicable, profitable. And by year two we want to be opening second and subsequent locations,” says Buckley.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
August 28, 2024

