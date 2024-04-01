Hola Tacos on Larchmere to Switch Back to Barroco, New Bar Taking Shape Next Door

Vergara family announced that it was completely rethinking its Willoughby property by streamlining the former home of Hola Tacos, Barroco Arepa Bar and Pulpo Beer Co. into, simply, Pulpo Beer Co.
Today, that same family is announcing plans to shake up another of its properties. Next month, Hola Tacos on Larchmere will be switched back to Barroco Arepa Bar. Juan Vergara, who originally opened Barroco at that address in 2017, says he always considered the switch to Hola as a temporary one. He says that when the original Hola Tacos opened in Lakewood in 2019, it didn’t have a liquor license, which prompted the initial changeover.
“The intention was to see what an Hola Tacos would look like with a liquor license, but we told our fans that it wouldn’t be the last of Barroco on Larchmere,” Vergara explains.
After the switch, diners will enjoy the same Barroco classics found at Crocker Park and Lakewood but also some items unique to this location. Also, the Larchmere spot won’t open for lunch, but it will stay open later.
“We own the property and I pretty much get to do whatever I want,” jokes Vergara. “I like to keep things fun and change. I think it was a great run, but I feel that the community needs and wants Barroco back and now is the right time to do it.”
The move is prompted to coincide with the opening of a new cocktail lounge in an adjoining space. Long home to Dancing Sheep, the property is being renovated into a speakeasy-type club that will offer cocktails, small plates, and wood-fired pies. The as-yet-unnamed club will be accessible from either the street or inside Barroco. Vergara estimates a fall opening.
