It's Turkey Time. This Year, Go Local by Supporting a Small Farm

Yellow House Cheese
Happy, healthy birds at Yellow House
This year, keep your turkey dollars close to home by supporting a local producer. In place of that bland, factory-farmed bird your family will enjoy happy, healthy heritage breed poultry that was raised in accordance with nature. As an added bonus, these birds typically are sold fresh not frozen, meaning you don’t have to factor in time for that long defrost.
Most farms require a turkey deposit, money that guarantees you a holiday bird. The amount will then go towards the purchase of the turkey, which will vary based on the final weight. Many of these providers also offer other cuts of meat, sides and seasonings.
If you are a subscriber to Fresh Fork Market, you likely already know about Wholesome Valley Farm, the source of much of your weekly foodstuffs. You can order fresh turkeys from this Amish-country farm through Fresh Fork or Ohio City Provisions.
They offer a choice of Broad Breasted Bronze Turkeys (a better-tasting version of the most common variety) and American Standard Bronze Heritage Breed, a smaller, more richly flavored heirloom variety. For more info or to reserve your bird, click here
.
Yellow House Cheese, which has weekly farm drop-offs in Ohio City and Cleveland Heights, is also taking orders now. The fresh turkeys, which are raised on the farm in Seville, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, November 22 at either location. To reserve your bird, click here
.
Brunty Farms, which operates Farmer’s Rail shops in Bath, Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson, is accepting orders for its free-ranging birds. The turkeys are available in multiple weight ranges and come with giblets, which are essential for making great gravy. For more info or to reserve your bird, click here
.
Harvest Bell farm in Newbury is accepting orders for its turkeys. Customers have a choice between Broad-Breasted White and Broad-Breasted Bronze varieties. Both are free to graze while being supplemented with non-GMO feed. The “fresh frozen” turkeys will be in the 16-24 pound range and will be ready for pickup one week before Thanksgiving. You can find more information at the farm’s website
.
Plum Creek Farm in Valley City is accepting turkey reservations until they run out, which typically happens by mid-November. Various weight ranges are available for pick up on the farm on November 22. Click here
for more information or to reserve your bird.
Bindel Farms in Spencer raises free-ranging Broad Breasted Bronze and other heritage breed turkeys that typically are available throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. You can reach the farm by calling 440-570-8349 or by visiting their Facebook page
.
EDWINS Butcher Shop near Shaker Square will likely sell out of its allotment of fresh, never frozen turkeys by mid-November. The free-range, hormone-free Standard White Turkeys are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains. You can tack on orders of ham, sides and dessert as well. Pick up will take place at the shop on November 22nd and 23rd. Click here
to find out more or to place your order.
If you are raising and selling fresh turkeys and would like to be added to this page, email me with details here [email protected]