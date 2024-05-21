Juneberry Table in Ohio City to Launch Dinner Service on Wednesday, June 5.

"Basically, it’s all the warm and welcoming vibes you already love from Juneberry Table, at a more relaxed pace."

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 10:30 am

After two full years in the breakfast and brunch biz, Juneberry Table (3900 Lorain Ave., 216-331-0338) in Ohio City is adding dinner service. Dubbed "Juneberry P.M.," the evening hours commence on Wednesday, June 5.

Chef-owner Karen Small describes the new service this way:

"What is Juneberry P.M.? It’s all of your most-loved lunch-y items from our daytime menu; fresh spins on favorite starters (biscuit boards, anyone?); earthy entrees, and weekly breakfast-for-dinner features. Basically, it’s all the warm and welcoming vibes you already love from Juneberry Table, at a more relaxed pace."

Beginning June 5, the bistro will be open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Those days and hours could be adjusted down the road.

While the final menu is still a work in progress, Small shared a few of the items that diners likely will see. Under the "Snacky Things" category are items like a garlic smoked trout plate with jammy eggs, pickles, crème fraiche and rye toast; a local cheese and charcuterie platter with biscuits, butter, jam and seasonal veggies; and crispy smashed potatoes with salsa verde and dip.

Larger "Supper Plates" include fried chicken with hot honey, creamy mashed potatoes and green beans; butter beans and greens with smoked pork and cornmeal madeleines; and a diner burger with chips or salad.

Because breakfast for dinner often is the best way to go, Small will be offering up daily specials in that category, along with desserts like honey pie, olive oil cake with strawberries, jam and mascarpone, and a seasonal shortcake.

Naturally, there will be plenty of beer, wine and cocktail options to enhance the dining experience, adds Small.

"Instead of fueling you up on coffee and sending you on your way, we’re inviting you to linger over cocktails, craft beer and natural wine, and savor the Ohio-inspired, farm-to-table flavors and homey ambiance that’s been our signature since we started."

