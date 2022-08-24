Lakewood's Tost Sandwich Cafe to Add Locations in Ohio City and Tremont

click to enlarge
Tost will soon occupy the first floor of the Jamestown building in Ohio City.
It's only been a year and a half since Tommy Karakostas opened Tost Sandwich Café
(13427 Madison Ave., 216-801-4243) in Lakewood, but two more locations already are in the works. Before the end of the year, the longtime owner of the Greek Village will open new Tost shops in Ohio City and Tremont.
Karakostas says that while he was working on the Ohio City location, he was approached by a developer about a possible Tremont outpost. Now, the two shops are moving forward simultaneously, with the Tremont store likely to open first. That property presently is taking shape at the Scranton Avenue Carriage Works (2341 Scranton Rd.), at the intersection of Scranton and Kenilworth.
The Ohio City store will anchor the Jamestown building on Detroit at W. 28th Street, just west of The Quarter.
The European-style deli, café and market is known for creative, well-built sandwiches, coffee drinks, pastries, and gourmet pantry items. Karakostas says that Ohio City and Tremont shoppers will find everything they love about the Lakewood store and more.
"People will find the exact same selection and menu, but in Ohio City we will be opening earlier and serving breakfast out of there seven days," he explains. "And in Tremont, we'll also be serving breakfast but we're going to add a mini-market area with more produce, bread and things like that."
Karakostas, who owns the 14-year-old Greek Village in Lakewood, says that the second Greek Village store in Ohio City
is on track to open this fall after a handful of delays.