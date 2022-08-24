Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Lakewood's Tost Sandwich Cafe to Add Locations in Ohio City and Tremont

The European-style deli, café and market opened in Lakewood in 2021

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge Tost will soon occupy the first floor of the Jamestown building in Ohio City. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Tost will soon occupy the first floor of the Jamestown building in Ohio City.

It's only been a year and a half since Tommy Karakostas opened Tost Sandwich Café (13427 Madison Ave., 216-801-4243) in Lakewood, but two more locations already are in the works. Before the end of the year, the longtime owner of the Greek Village will open new Tost shops in Ohio City and Tremont.

Karakostas says that while he was working on the Ohio City location, he was approached by a developer about a possible Tremont outpost. Now, the two shops are moving forward simultaneously, with the Tremont store likely to open first. That property presently is taking shape at the Scranton Avenue Carriage Works (2341 Scranton Rd.), at the intersection of Scranton and Kenilworth.

The Ohio City store will anchor the Jamestown building on Detroit at W. 28th Street, just west of The Quarter.

The European-style deli, café and market is known for creative, well-built sandwiches, coffee drinks, pastries, and gourmet pantry items. Karakostas says that Ohio City and Tremont shoppers will find everything they love about the Lakewood store and more.

"People will find the exact same selection and menu, but in Ohio City we will be opening earlier and serving breakfast out of there seven days," he explains. "And in Tremont, we'll also be serving breakfast but we're going to add a mini-market area with more produce, bread and things like that."

Karakostas, who owns the 14-year-old Greek Village in Lakewood, says that the second Greek Village store in Ohio City is on track to open this fall after a handful of delays. 

Food & Drink Slideshows

Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops
Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

