Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant Has Closed After 40 Years in Business

Maria de la Luz Galindo opened Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant in 1982.

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge Luchita's has closed after 40 years in business. - GOOGLE MAPS
Google Maps
Luchita's has closed after 40 years in business.

After immigrating to Cleveland from Mexico City, Maria de la Luz Galindo realized her dream of opening a restaurant in her new hometown. In 1982, at the age of 62, Galindo opened Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant (3456 W. 117th St.) on Cleveland's west side. The restaurant quickly became a staple in the community, serving many local residents their first taste of authentic Mexican cooking.

For the past 15 years, the restaurant has been owned and operated by Eduardo Galindo after his grandmother retired. "Luchita" passed away in 2016 at the age of 97.

Sadly, after a remarkable 40-year run, the restaurant closed its doors last week.

"Ever since the pandemic, it's been an uphill climb," says Galindo. "We finally decided to pull the plug on it. We've been very fortunate to last as long as we have. We're very thankful for all the people who have come through those doors over the past 40 years."

The original recipes were informed by the family's’ roots in central Mexico, which blend indigenous cuisine with colonial European influences. Luchita’s was well known for its signature mole sauce, which is served atop enchiladas, burritos and the classic pollo en mole Poblano.

Over the years, additional Luchita's locations have popped up around Northeast Ohio, but the W. 117th original was the lone surviving shop.

Galindo is leaving the door open to the possibility of reviving the brand in a different location down the road.

"We need to take a step back and gather ourselves," he adds. 

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Trending

First Look: Beachwood Truck Park, Opening Friday, July 8 (Pending Inspections) on Cleveland’s East Side

By Douglas Trattner

Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

By Douglas Trattner

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

Long-Vacant Burger Haven Building in Slavic Village to be Reborn as Village Dog

By Douglas Trattner

Vacant Burger Haven building in Slavic Village

After 17 Years at Former Location, Crave Will Open its New Downtown Akron Restaurant Next Week

By Douglas Trattner

Crave's new home in downtown Akron

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us