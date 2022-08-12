Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Lyndhurst-Based Goldie's Donuts & Bakery to Open Second Shop in Ohio City

They will occupy the corner space at the new 41 West development

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 3:59 pm

Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City
J. Kapela
Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City

After five successful years in Lyndhurst, Goldie's Donuts & Bakery (5211 Mayfield Rd., 440-683-4746) is gearing up for its first major expansion. Owners Dustin and Paloma Goldberg have inked a deal to open a second shop in Ohio City, which should take place in late fall. The bakery and café will occupy the corner spot at 41 West, a mixed-use development at the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 41st St.

Goldie’s is a family-owned business that makes its donuts, fillings, frostings and glazes from scratch daily using premium ingredients. They are known for their selection of old-fashioned classics like sour cream donuts, maple-glazed cake donuts, honey-glazed crullers, strawberry jam-filled donuts and powdered sugar donuts, but also long johns, apple fritters, croissants, muffins and brownies . The donuts and pastries will be made seven days a week at the main kitchen in Lyndhurst and delivered to the café daily.

A new location on Cleveland’s near-west offers the company an opportunity to expand the menu, says Dustin.

“The area speaks to us because there’s a Latin community there,” he explains. “My wife is Latina and some of our stuff goes for that neighborhood. They have a sweet tooth more than almost anybody.”

Additional offerings might include cream cheese-filled quesitos and other traditional Latin treats. Those items will be joined by a full barista-managed coffee program.

The owners are sparing no expense to create a beautiful donut bakery and café in Ohio City. The 1,800-square-foot space will be blinged out with white marble, brass and glass. A 20-seat airport-style bartop along the front windows will give guests a great view of the street action outside.

“I’m determined to make it the nicest place in the whole area as far as the buildout is concerned,” adds Goldberg, calling the design “New York City high-end.” “Even though our product doesn’t cost that, we want to make it feel that.”

Down the road, Goldie’s could add breakfast and lunch items to the mix.

click to enlarge Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City - J. Kapela
J. Kapela
Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City
click to enlarge Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City - J. Kapela
J. Kapela
Goldie's Donuts to open second store in Ohio City

