Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District in Shaker To Close This Week

The restaurant from Miami-based chef Michael Schwartz opened in 2019

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 10:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District has closed. - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District has closed.

Michael's Genuine (3427 Tuttle Rd.) opened at Van Aken District in Shaker with much fanfare just four years ago. Owned by James Beard award winning chef Michael Schwartz, the contemporary spot was a sister establishment to a restaurant of the same name in Miami. This week, management announced that it will close on Sept 29.

"We have made the decision to permanently close our Shaker Heights Michael's Genuine Food & Drink location on September 29th. The restaurant opened in April, 2019 and was building momentum when we went into COVID and, unfortunately, it was never able to bounce back to that momentum we had pre-pandemic. We appreciated being part of the Van Aken District and the broader Shaker Heights community. Thank you to everyone who worked with us and to all our guests.”

The closure is just the latest in a string of recent shutterings that includes Edison's Next Door Pizza, North High Brewing, Great Scott Tavern, Gray House Pizza, Paladar and Bomba.

Van Aken reps promise that news of a replacement tenant will be released shortly.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

Edison's Next Door Pizza

Danny’s on Professor Aims to Revive the Late-Night Fun in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Danny’s on Professor Aims to Revive the Late-Night Fun in Tremont

North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

First Look: Amazonia, Opening Next Week in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

The bar at Amazonia

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us