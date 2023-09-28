Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District in Shaker To Close This Week

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace Michael's Genuine at Van Aken District has closed.

Michael's Genuine (3427 Tuttle Rd.) opened at Van Aken District in Shaker with much fanfare just four years ago. Owned by James Beard award winning chef Michael Schwartz, the contemporary spot was a sister establishment to a restaurant of the same name in Miami. This week, management announced that it will close on Sept 29."We have made the decision to permanently close our Shaker Heights Michael's Genuine Food & Drink location on September 29th. The restaurant opened in April, 2019 and was building momentum when we went into COVID and, unfortunately, it was never able to bounce back to that momentum we had pre-pandemic. We appreciated being part of the Van Aken District and the broader Shaker Heights community. Thank you to everyone who worked with us and to all our guests.”The closure is just the latest in a string of recent shutterings that includes Edison's Next Door Pizza, North High Brewing, Great Scott Tavern, Gray House Pizza, Paladar and Bomba.Van Aken reps promise that news of a replacement tenant will be released shortly.