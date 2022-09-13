Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar Opening at Studio West 117 in October

First announced in 2019, Studio West 117
is gearing up for its first big debut. The Lakewood-based development is modeled after LGBT-focused neighborhoods like the Castro in San Francisco and the Short North in Columbus. Phase one, which is called the Fieldhouse, will feature two restaurants and a rooftop bar.
“We’re trying to create an entire ecosystem and new neighborhood for the LGBT community and its allies,” explains Daniel Budish, who along with Betsy Figgie shares the title co-founder and co-developer. “When we call it an ecosystem it’s because we’re utilizing and harnessing the power of entertainment and food as a congregator and being able to utilize those resources that we generate to be able to support the other things that our LGBT community really needs.”
Located at West 117th Street and Detroit, Studio West 117 aims to be the new hub for LGBT dining, nightlife and entertainment in Cleveland. In addition to the Fieldhouse, which will include two restaurants, a rooftop bar, a 5,000-square-foot event space and demonstration kitchen, future phases will include a 56,000-square-foot theater, smaller venues, retail spaces, and maker and studio spaces.
First up for the multi-faceted development will be Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar, all three of which are on pace to open in early October. Michael Kittle, who has worked for Doug Katz, Jonathon Sawyer and Marigold Catering, oversees all of the food and beverage spaces.
Eat Me is a quick-serve, wood-fired pizza operation that will be open lunch, dinner and late-night, with a walk-up window for increased accessibility. Chelsea "Ox" Huizing, assistant GM, describes the pizza as “Neapolitan-ish.”
“We’re going to do our best to stand out and be special and really create our own name and pizza theme,” she explains. “We get to be a little fun and playful with the names, so we’re going with some names that are drag-inspired and community-inspired.”
Guests can enjoy creatively topped pies called the Hussy, the Flirt and Top Energy. There will be no dine-in service at Eat Me, but customers at both Muze and Trellis can order the pizzas while dining there.
Muze Gastropub is a 130-seat “industrial chic” restaurant. In addition to the pizzas from Eat Me, Muze will turn out a menu of wood-grilled small plates, skewers and burgers.
“We’ll feature flavors from all over the world, but keep it interesting and approachable,” adds Huizing. “We want to give ourselves the opportunity to be creative, and the opportunity for expression in a way that other restaurants don’t have.”
Last but not least is Trellis, billed as “Lakewood’s first and only rooftop patio.” The bar features 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for guests to drink, dine and dance. The “bougie rum jungle vibe” will be more upscale than at Muze, with custom booths, cabanas, drop chandeliers and lots of greenery. A menu of wood-fired tapas, Eat Me pizzas and other foods will be available.
Look for all three to open in early October.