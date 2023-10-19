New Ownership at the Chagrin Tavern in Eastlake to Usher in Improvements

click to enlarge
Chagrin Tavern occupies a beautiful spot on the Chagrin River in Eastlake.
In August, the Chagrin Tavern
(196 E. Island Dr., 440-540-4199) in Eastlake quietly changed hands. Michael Huffman, who literally built the riverside bar and restaurant in 2020, sold the business to Chris Hammer. Hammer, who previously owned the Standard and Paragon restaurants, says that he considers himself exceptionally lucky for the opportunity.
"The building has all the potential in the world and I think the area has all the potential in the world, so I'm very fortunate," he says.
Occupying a prime perch along the Chagrin River in Lake County, the restaurant quickly became a summertime gathering spot. Hammers describes days when dozens of boats were lined up four-deep along the banks and anywhere between 700 and 1,200 people ate, drank and danced in a single day.
"The view, the layout — it's beautiful," he adds. "If you think about how unique Shooter's was when they first opened up, this is about the same."
A three-season patio connects to a 170-seat deck via wraparound garage doors. The main draws here — in addition to the view — are the fried fish, burgers, pizzas and live music. But there is room for improvement, says Hammer.
"I brought in a new chef to come help out with the menu — to update it, make it a little better and more functional," Hammer explains. "The kitchen does a lot of perch and a lot of walleye so I needed someone that could help me execute some of the best food we can put together."
It's one thing to cook great food for 200 people a night, but it takes a special skill to do so for 1,000. Working at places like Nuevo Modern Mexican and as corporate executive chef for the six locations of Two Bucks, Chris Miller is used to big crowds.
"He's very familiar with volume," says Hammer. "It's hard to take a chef who might be talented and teach him volume."
In spring, Hammer intends to construct new docks, build an outdoor bar and undertake a few other improvements, but the property is otherwise turnkey, he says.
