North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

Scene archives

Columbus-based North High Brewing planted a flag in Ohio City (2814 Detroit Ave.) two summer ago. Today, management announced that it would cease operations.Founded in 2011, the brewery began as a brew-on-premise operation before hiring brewmaster Jason McKibben in 2014. Since then, North High expanded beyond its initial flagship in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to a full production brewery with taprooms in Dublin, Springfield, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.The brief announcement follows:"A bitter-sweet farewell to our Ohio City location. Today we made the difficult decision to permanently close NHB OC. We want to thank the entire Ohio City and Cleveland community for their continued support over the past 2 years. Thanks for the memories, Cleveland."The attached COhatch co-working space remains open.