North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

The Columbus-based brewery opened here in 2021

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 6:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed
Scene archives


Columbus-based North High Brewing planted a flag in Ohio City (2814 Detroit Ave.) two summer ago. Today, management announced that it would cease operations.

Founded in 2011, the brewery began as a brew-on-premise operation before hiring brewmaster Jason McKibben in 2014. Since then, North High expanded beyond its initial flagship in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to a full production brewery with taprooms in Dublin, Springfield, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

The brief announcement follows:

"A bitter-sweet farewell to our Ohio City location. Today we made the difficult decision to permanently close NHB OC. We want to thank the entire Ohio City and Cleveland community for their continued support over the past 2 years. Thanks for the memories, Cleveland."

The attached COhatch co-working space remains open.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michael Symon and Partners Launch River Roots Barrel Co.

By Douglas Trattner

River Roots Barrel Co. to launch next month.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Solstice Opens in Lakewood and Best of Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Mural art by Mike Sobeck at Solstice

Fat Head's Brewery Snags Three Gold Medals at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Snags Three Gold Medals at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

Great Scott Tavern in Euclid to Close After This Weekend

By Douglas Trattner

Great Scott Tavern, which opened in 2015, to close this month.

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us