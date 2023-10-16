Now Open: Cocktail-Focused Revival Room in Downtown Hudson

The charming bar is operated by Gretchen Herb of Oak and Embers

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge The Revival Room opened this week in downtown Hudson - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Revival Room opened this week in downtown Hudson
When Peachtree Southern Kitchen in downtown Hudson closed back in 2018, Gretchen Herb of Oak and Embers Tavern snatched it up immediately. But other events and circumstances delayed her plans for the space until recently, she explains.

“We bought the building five years ago, as soon as Peachtree closed,” she says. “But we were opening up Pinecrest so we kind of focused on that and then Covid hit. So finally we were able to put all of our energy into this. I love the character of it. I think it’s one of the coolest spaces in Hudson.”

This weekend Herb unveiled The Revival Room (200 N. Main St., 234-269-6600), a cocktail bar with a light menu. Unlike the meaty portions dished up at Oak and Embers in Hudson and Chesterland (Pinecrest closed last year), Revival offers a trim menu of snacks and small plates designed to pair with the drinks.

“I wanted something to complement the cocktails,” adds Herb. “Even though they’re called ‘mains,’ they’re on a smaller scale and shareable. I wanted to bring back socialization and the sharing of food.”

Chef Michael Suriano has crafted an eclectic menu that offers starters like pickled Scotch eggs, spanakopita, cauliflower tots, housemade jojos and a couple salads. Larger plates include a smash burger served on naan, duck confit potpie and a vegan spaghetti and meatballs made with spaghetti squash and Impossible meat.

To ready the space, Herb and her team ripped out the bar, gutted the kitchen and otherwise modernized the cozy space. For now the focus is on the ground-floor space, with the upstairs reserved for overflow. Next on Herb’s to-do list is the lower level, which will be converted to a lounge.

The Revival Room is open 3 p.m. to close Wednesday through Sunday. Later this month the bar will unveil Sunday brunch.

