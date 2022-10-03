Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Now Open: Cocky's Bagels in the Flats

The glitzy new bar-restaurant is a far cry from the food trailer that started it all

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 12:12 am

Since launching Cocky’s Bagels as a food-trailer concept about five years ago, partners Keene Cockburn and fiancé Natalie Bata have since added two brick-and-mortar locations. The first, in North Olmsted (26703 Brookpark Ext.), opened in 2019. The second, located in the heart of the Flats East Bank neighborhood (1127 Old River Rd.), opened yesterday. With each new location, the concept and offerings seem to expand in various ways.

This latest shop in the Flats is a far cry from the modest food trailer that launched the venture. The spacious new restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and a bar. Guests can find classic bagel sandwiches like the Wake 'N Bacon, starring bacon, egg, cheese and garlic herb cream cheese, the Lox, with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato and onion, and the signature Cocky's, stacked with grilled turkey, salami, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Sandwiches are joined by sides like fresh-cut fries, deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites, and Buffalo chicken dip served with bagel chips.

New at this location is a bevy of adult beverages. The Big Mama Mary is a bloody mary garnished with bacon, sausage and a hash brown. The rim is dipped in everything bagel spice. There are mimosas, spiked coffee drinks, beers and mixed drinks like the Bees Knees and Ranch Water.

Another big win for Flats bar-hoppers is the addition of late-night food offerings, which will run well past 2 a.m. on weekends.

The Cocky’s team isn’t slowing down now. Already in the works is a location on S. High Street by The Ohio State University, which expected to open in early 2023. 

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

