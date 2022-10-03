Now Open: Cocky's Bagels in the Flats

click to enlarge
Cocky's Bagels is now open in the Flats
Since launching Cocky’s Bagels
as a food-trailer concept about five years ago, partners Keene Cockburn and fiancé Natalie Bata have since added two brick-and-mortar locations. The first, in North Olmsted (26703 Brookpark Ext.), opened in 2019. The second, located in the heart of the Flats East Bank neighborhood (1127 Old River Rd.), opened yesterday. With each new location, the concept and offerings seem to expand in various ways.
This latest shop in the Flats is a far cry from the modest food trailer that launched the venture. The spacious new restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and a bar. Guests can find classic bagel sandwiches like the Wake 'N Bacon, starring bacon, egg, cheese and garlic herb cream cheese, the Lox, with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato and onion, and the signature Cocky's, stacked with grilled turkey, salami, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Sandwiches are joined by sides like fresh-cut fries, deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites, and Buffalo chicken dip served with bagel chips.
New at this location is a bevy of adult beverages. The Big Mama Mary is a bloody mary garnished with bacon, sausage and a hash brown. The rim is dipped in everything bagel spice. There are mimosas, spiked coffee drinks, beers and mixed drinks like the Bees Knees and Ranch Water.
Another big win for Flats bar-hoppers is the addition of late-night food offerings, which will run well past 2 a.m. on weekends.
The Cocky’s team isn’t slowing down now. Already in the works is a location on S. High Street by The Ohio State University, which expected to open in early 2023.