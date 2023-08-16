Now Open: Edacious Kitchen + Bar in Avon Lake

click to enlarge
Edacious is now open in Avon Lake
Chef Andrew Gorski, formerly of Parker’s Downtown, was in search of his next project. It happened to be in his hometown of Avon Lake. When Dennis and Andrea Luke decided to close their five-year-old restaurant The Caslon, Gorski jumped at the chance to take over the property. In less than two months, he refreshed the entire space and reopened it in late July as Edacious Kitchen + Bar
(33451 Lake Rd., 440-653-5995).
The elevated neighborhood tavern seats 45 in the bar and dining room and another 34 outside on a newly added patio.
Gorski describes the food as “American rustic.”
“It’s American food that people know but done in a rustic way,” he explains. “Nothing pretentious, nothing high-end, no crazy plating, just well executed and technique driven.”
Most tables kick off their meals with the bread service, which pairs warm focaccia with smoked olive oil. Orecchiette pasta, grilled corn and maitake mushrooms are tossed in a lobster tarragon cream sauce. Seared scallops are topped with cashew butter and crispy quinoa. The two biggest sellers, says Gorski, are the Hatch chile smash burgers and the lobster and brie, an indulgent mix of poached lobster and triple-cream brie.
Gorski says the plan is to keep the menu concise – it sits at 17 items total right now – but to swap it out every two months.
“Being a smaller menu and locally driven restaurant, I’ve been seeing the same people in here two or three times a week, so I want to keep them from getting bored from seeing the same things,” he says.
Edacious has a full bar and is dinner-only for now. Sunday brunch will be added by mid-September, according to the chef.
