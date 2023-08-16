Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Now Open: Edacious Kitchen + Bar in Avon Lake

The restaurant is owned by chef Andrew Gorski, formerly of Parker’s Downtown

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Edacious is now open in Avon Lake - Edacious Facebook
Edacious Facebook
Edacious is now open in Avon Lake
Chef Andrew Gorski, formerly of Parker’s Downtown, was in search of his next project. It happened to be in his hometown of Avon Lake. When Dennis and Andrea Luke decided to close their five-year-old restaurant The Caslon, Gorski jumped at the chance to take over the property. In less than two months, he refreshed the entire space and reopened it in late July as Edacious Kitchen + Bar (33451 Lake Rd., 440-653-5995).

The elevated neighborhood tavern seats 45 in the bar and dining room and another 34 outside on a newly added patio.

Gorski describes the food as “American rustic.”

“It’s American food that people know but done in a rustic way,” he explains. “Nothing pretentious, nothing high-end, no crazy plating, just well executed and technique driven.”

Most tables kick off their meals with the bread service, which pairs warm focaccia with smoked olive oil. Orecchiette pasta, grilled corn and maitake mushrooms are tossed in a lobster tarragon cream sauce. Seared scallops are topped with cashew butter and crispy quinoa. The two biggest sellers, says Gorski, are the Hatch chile smash burgers and the lobster and brie, an indulgent mix of poached lobster and triple-cream brie.

Gorski says the plan is to keep the menu concise – it sits at 17 items total right now – but to swap it out every two months.

“Being a smaller menu and locally driven restaurant, I’ve been seeing the same people in here two or three times a week, so I want to keep them from getting bored from seeing the same things,” he says.

Edacious has a full bar and is dinner-only for now. Sunday brunch will be added by mid-September, according to the chef.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tricky Tortoise to Open in Former Willoughby Brewing Company Spot

By Douglas Trattner

Willoughby Brewing Company to become Tricky Tortoise.

First Look: Luna Bakery and Café, Opening Downtown on Monday, August 21

By Douglas Trattner

Luna Bakery and Café to open Monday, August 21.

Cleveland Oktoberfest Returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds First Two Weekends in September

By Douglas Trattner

Oktoberfest

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers

By Vince Grzegorek

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers

Also in Food & Drink

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

By Scene Staff

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us