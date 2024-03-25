Now Open: The Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

Diners will enjoy a stunning rooftop setting that includes a wine bar and park.

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village
Last Thursday, March 21, RH Gallery (4009 Orange Pl., 216-691-3121) in Orange Village was the place to be as CEO Gary Friedman welcomed guests into the company's latest showpiece. Invited attendees rubbed shoulders with the likes of Mayor Justin Bibb, Josh Cribbs, Stefani Schaefer and scores of well-dressed others.

Now open, The Gallery at Pinecrest is a three-story, 55,000-square-foot showroom that blurs “the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality.” Like those located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Banbury, England, the one in Orange Village has a robust food and beverage component.

Guests walk through an “expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces.” The first two levels are dedicated to RH Interiors, RH Contemporary, RH Modern and RH Interior Design Studio.

To reach the rooftop restaurant and wine bar, customers climb a “grand double floating staircase” in a space bathed in natural light from a soaring skylight. Once there, diners enjoy a dramatic atrium setting that opens onto a meticulously landscaped park offering panoramic views.

Chef Kyle Anderson oversees lunch and dinner menus populated by “enduring classics” such as burrata with grilled ciabatta, grilled avocado with crème fraiche and caviar, shrimp cocktails and Caesar salads. Lobster rolls and a grilled steak sandwich join larger plates like pesto pasta, roast chicken and broiled salmon. To start the day and at lunch, the menu offers wholesome items like avocado toast, French omelets, Swedish pancakes and a bagel, lox and schmear platter. Salads, burgers, chicken sandwiches and BLTs join larger plates with pasta, chops and fish.

A wine bar situated by a pair of wall fountains serves wines from around the globe in a stunning rooftop setting.

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village
click to enlarge RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village
click to enlarge RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Ton of New Restaurants to Start 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Proof BBQ is back

Opening Today: Best Steak and Gyro in Downtown Cleveland

By Douglas Trattner

Best Steak and Gyro to open second location downtown.

Coming Soon: Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

A conceptual rendering of RH in Orange Village.

Now Open: Agave & Rye at Eton Chagrin Blvd.

By Douglas Trattner

Agave & Rye is now open at Eton Chagrin

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us