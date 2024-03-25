Now Open: The Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

RH Gallery (4009 Orange Pl., 216-691-3121) in Orange Village was the place to be as CEO Gary Friedman welcomed guests into the company's latest showpiece. Invited attendees rubbed shoulders with the likes of Mayor Justin Bibb, Josh Cribbs, Stefani Schaefer and scores of well-dressed others.
Now open, The Gallery at Pinecrest is a three-story, 55,000-square-foot showroom that blurs “the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality.” Like those located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Banbury, England, the one in Orange Village has a robust food and beverage component.
Guests walk through an “expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces.” The first two levels are dedicated to RH Interiors, RH Contemporary, RH Modern and RH Interior Design Studio.
To reach the rooftop restaurant and wine bar, customers climb a “grand double floating staircase” in a space bathed in natural light from a soaring skylight. Once there, diners enjoy a dramatic atrium setting that opens onto a meticulously landscaped park offering panoramic views.
Chef Kyle Anderson oversees lunch and dinner menus populated by “enduring classics” such as burrata with grilled ciabatta, grilled avocado with crème fraiche and caviar, shrimp cocktails and Caesar salads. Lobster rolls and a grilled steak sandwich join larger plates like pesto pasta, roast chicken and broiled salmon. To start the day and at lunch, the menu offers wholesome items like avocado toast, French omelets, Swedish pancakes and a bagel, lox and schmear platter. Salads, burgers, chicken sandwiches and BLTs join larger plates with pasta, chops and fish.
A wine bar situated by a pair of wall fountains serves wines from around the globe in a stunning rooftop setting.
The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter