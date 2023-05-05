Odd Dog Coffee, a fixture at Walter Stinson Community Park For Years, Will Have a New Weekday Home in University Circle

The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

The modified school bus will be parked outside Cleveland’s Museum of Contemporary Art

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge Odd Dog Coffee is a coffee shop on wheels - Mike Hancock
Mike Hancock
Odd Dog Coffee is a coffee shop on wheels
Odd Dog Coffee, a fixture at Walter Stinson Community Park (2313 Fenwick Rd., 330-310-7797) in University Heights since 2019, will soon have a new weekday home in University Circle. Beginning in early June, the modified school bus will be parked outside Cleveland’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The partnership will bring a locally owned coffee option to the neighborhood to the delight of museum goers, shoppers, residents and students.

“We have been looking for a place to park the coffee bus on a more full-time basis,” says owner Mike Hancock, who operates the business with his wife Mary-Elizabeth. “I’ve been trying to avoid the traditional route of moving into a brick and mortar because I think the unique experience at Odd Dog sets us apart.”

Odd Dog Coffee, which began in 2015, is a veritable coffee shop on wheels, serving a full coffee and espresso menu out of a battery-powered bus. The green, high-tech business will offer online ordering, loyalty programs and solar charging.

"Odd Dog Coffee will be such an exciting addition to Uptown," states Hannah Ayers, Development Associate at Museum of Contemporary Art. "We look forward to visitors enjoying a cup of fresh coffee after touring moCa and offering a discount as a perk for all moCa members."

