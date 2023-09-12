Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere Has Closed After 16 Years

"The decision to close our doors was not made lightly."

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 1:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere Has Closed After 16 Years
After 16 years in Woodmere, Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar has closed its doors. Owner Andy Himmel launched the Nuevo Latino restaurant at Eton Chagrin in 2007, with Matt Mytro as opening chef. Over the years, the homegrown concept grew to six locations that spanned the Eastern seaboard. With the closure of Woodmere, only two out-of-state Paladar locations remain.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Paladar,” says management. “Over the years, we have had the privilege of serving countless meals, celebrating special occasions, and creating lasting memories with our loyal customers. The decision to close our doors was not made lightly, and it comes with a mix of emotions. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff who have been the backbone of our establishment, and most importantly to our valued customers who have supported us throughout this remarkable journey. While this chapter may be coming to an end, the memories and relationships forged within these walls will forever remain in our hearts.”

Himmel and company recently closed the Beachwood location of Bomba, Paladar’s sister establishment, leaving four in and out-of-state locations of that taco-themed eatery.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now Open: Rockfish Land and Seafood in Aurora

By Douglas Trattner

Cioppino entree at Rockfish Land and Seafood

Crepes 'n' Crisps to Offer Belgian Street Foods in Upper Chester

By Douglas Trattner

Opening this week

After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En

By Douglas Trattner

After Losing a Decade-Old Mainstay, Playhouse Square Scores a Hit With Sushi En

Michael Symon and Doug Trattner's Latest Cookbook, 'Simply Symon Suppers: Recipes and Menus for Every Week of the Year,' Comes Out September 12

By Vince Grzegorek

Michael Symon’s latest cookbook, “Simply Symon Suppers," comes out Sept. 12.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us