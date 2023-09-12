Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere Has Closed After 16 Years

After 16 years in Woodmere, Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar has closed its doors. Owner Andy Himmel launched the Nuevo Latino restaurant at Eton Chagrin in 2007, with Matt Mytro as opening chef. Over the years, the homegrown concept grew to six locations that spanned the Eastern seaboard. With the closure of Woodmere, only two out-of-state Paladar locations remain.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Paladar,” says management. “Over the years, we have had the privilege of serving countless meals, celebrating special occasions, and creating lasting memories with our loyal customers. The decision to close our doors was not made lightly, and it comes with a mix of emotions. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff who have been the backbone of our establishment, and most importantly to our valued customers who have supported us throughout this remarkable journey. While this chapter may be coming to an end, the memories and relationships forged within these walls will forever remain in our hearts.”
Himmel and company recently closed the Beachwood location of Bomba
, Paladar’s sister establishment, leaving four in and out-of-state locations of that taco-themed eatery.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter